Kourtney Kardashian shares puke photos after drunken wedding

Kourtney Kardashian shared throwback photos of herself “about to throw up” to mark one year since she drunkenly married Travis Barker in Las Vegas.

The snaps, which she posted to Instagram Tuesday, show the newly wedded “Kardashians” star hunched over the back seat of a blacked-out SUV while sitting on the floor and holding her hair back.

The Blink-182 drummer is seen buckled in next to his bride as he comforts her by patting the top of her head and kissing her hand.

“One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas!” Kardashian captioned the carousel post, which also included PDA-filled pictures.

“It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together. And yes, that’s me about to throw up on the floor in the car. 🥂.”

The reality star also shared that she “ended up losing” the black leather jacket that she wore to her booze-fueled nuptials and offered “a reward if anyone finds it.”

In the comments section, Barker wrote, “Kourtney you’re my hunk a hunk burning love ❤️‍🔥,” quoting Elvis Presley.

Page Six exclusively reported at the time that Kardashian, 43, and the musician, 47, did not obtain a marriage license prior to heading to the chapel in April 2022, but the couple legally wed the following month at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif.

They had a third ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in late May 2022, which their loved ones attended.

Kardashian previously admitted to being “blacked out” and “slurring” her words when she and Barker first said “I do” in Sin City.

“I was a hot slob kebab,” she said on her family’s Hulu reality series in October.

This is the Poosh founder’s first marriage, though she was famously in a long-term relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

Barker, for his part, was previously married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler, the latter of whom is the mother of his two kids: Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.

Kardashian and the rock star started dating in late 2020 after being friends for years. They got engaged in October 2021.

Their wedding special, “Til Death Do Us Part,” premieres April 13 on Hulu.