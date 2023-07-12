Kourtney Kardashian put her growing baby bump on full display in a hot pink, cutout Jacquemus ensemble while on vacation in Hawaii on Wednesday.

The “Kardashians” star looked effortlessly cool in the funky bodysuit and skirt set, which was held together by large colorful beads, in a series of photos shared to her Instagram.

“Aloha 🌺,” the soon-to-be mother of four captioned the snaps, which were taken in her hotel room at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay in Kauai.

Kardashian, 44, puckered up for the camera while showing some skin in the La Jupe Perola skirt ($483, was $690), which featured a daringly high slit, and the asymmetrical Le Body Perola bodysuit ($400).

She paired the fun look with an oversized, straw hat and a bright yellow Celine Phantom Bag ($1,145).

The Poosh founder has been showing off her pregnant curves while vacationing in Hawaii to celebrate her daughter Penelope’s 11th birthday in recent days.

On Tuesday, Kardashian was photographed enjoying a beach day with the pre-teen and her friends while rocking a leopard-print bikini top and matching swim shorts from Emily Ratajkowski’s swimsuit line, Inamorata.

As the reality TV star took a dip into the water, she put on a black baseball cap and matching Miu Miu Runway sunglasses ($610) to block out the sun.

Despite her ongoing feud with sister Kim Kardashian, the Lemme founder — who also shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — seemed to be in great spirits as she relaxed on the beach.

Kourtney and husband Travis Barker announced their pregnancy news last month at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

While the drummer rocked out on stage, the wellness guru held up a cardboard sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” recreating a scene from his band’s “All the Small Things” music video.

Soon after, the pair — who wed last summer — held a last-minute gender reveal party, where they discovered that they are expecting a baby boy.

While it’s unclear when their little one is due, the couple seem to already have a name picked out.

Similarly to Kourtney, the musician also has kids from one of his previous relationships. The rocker shares son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.