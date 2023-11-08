Kourtney Kardashian is heading home!

The now-mom of four was photographed leaving the Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday while rocking black sunglasses, a zip-up sweater and matching baseball hat.

According to the photo obtained by TMZ, she was sitting in the passenger seat of a luxury black vehicle while Travis Barker, who was also wearing all black, drove them out of the hospital.

From the picture, it’s unclear if their newborn son, named Rocky 13 Barker, was with them.

The latest development comes one day after the Blink-182 drummer was seen arriving at the Los Angeles hospital to visit his new son, who was born just three days ago, and his wife.

Following the news of Rocky’s birth, an insider close to the couple told People that the Poosh founder is “over the moon” and “feels so blessed” about the addition to their family.

“She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now,” they added.

Despite the news, the couple has yet to publicly confirm the arrival of their bundle of joy.

Rocky 13 will be going home to the Barker-Kardashian’s large brood. The “Kardashian” star, 44, shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with her ex Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Barker shares son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

After years of friendship, news of the businesswoman and drummer’s romance broke in January 2021.

The couple, which is known for its intense PDA, then got engaged in October 2021 following a candle-lit beach surprise in Montecito, Calif.

Despite just having gotten engaged, the couple announced they wanted to try for a baby during the first season of Hulu’s hit show “The Kardashians” and documented their struggle to conceive as well.

But after many failed attempts and putting pause on their baby plans, Kardashian announced that she was pregnant at a Blink-182 show in Los Angeles in June. At the time, she held up a cardboard sign from the audience that read, “TRAVIS IM PREGNANT.”

The Lemme creator’s pregnancy later took a scary turn when she underwent “urgent fetal surgery in September.

Very little is known about the details surrounding her sudden hospitalization, but in an October interview with Vogue, Kardashian revealed that a non-routine ultrasound saved her baby boy’s life.

“That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past. It was terrifying,” she explained.