Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, 47.

The 44-year-old reality TV star revealed the news to the public as the Blink-182 drummer performed on stage at his concert by holding up a sign that read: ‘Travis, I’m Pregnant.’

Kourtney later confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a clip of the surprise reveal.

This comes after the pair stopped their IVF journey.

Last December, she told fans that she officially stopped the IVF process as she said it caused her to go into a deep depression, among other symptoms.

The baby will be the first the couple will share together, with both of the stars have children from previous relationships.

Kourtney has three kids, she shares all of her children are with now ex-partner Scott Disick, with whom she co-parents.

The Poosh founder shares a son Mason, 13, a daughter Penelope, 10, and her youngest son, Reign, 8.

The Blink-182 star has two biological children with ex-partner Shanna Moakler, a daughter, Alabama Luella Barker who is 17 years old, and a son Landon Asher Barker, who is 20.

Kourtney posted the video of her jumping up and down at the Blink 182 concert, which followed Travis running down to kiss her shortly after.

Fans flocked to the comments to support the couple.

One wrote: “This is the cutest idea ever omg.”

A second added: “CONGRATULATIONS! This is amazing!”