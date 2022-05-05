CELEBRITIES
Kourtney Kardashian details IVF struggles as she’s desperate to have baby with Travis
Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker have opened up about their struggles with IVF in the latest episode of The Kardashian’s as they continue on their journey to conceive their first child together.
Reality TV star Kourtney, 43, has experienced a whirlwind romance with the talented musician over the past year and a half after the long-term friends realised that they were meant for one another.
Travis, 46, got down on one knee and popped the question earlier this year, and now the pair are desperate to have a child together.
Kourtney, who already shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex-partner Scott Disick, went to see a fertility doctor just two days after her engagement with Travis in a bid to get the ball rolling.
At 43, mum-of-three Kourtney is reportedly worried she may have reached the ‘cut-off age’ to have more children, and she and the Blink 182 rocker are said to be ‘praying for a miracle’.
Travis, who is dad to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, has been ‘fully supporting’ the Poosh founder on the journey, with insiders claiming the experience has brought them even closer together.
“Kourtney feels like she’s almost at the cut-off age of having kids, so this is almost like her last chance,” a source close to the stars has told American publication Us. “They’re praying for a miracle.”
And in the latest episode of the Kardashian-Jenner’s brand-new reality TV show, Kourtney and Travis open up about their struggles to conceive a baby.
Clips from the new episode sees Kourtney confess that the couple are ‘super excited’ because it’s the first time they have made it to an egg retrieval in six months.
‘This doctor in San Diego, Dr. Wood, he’s the best in the West Coast. He’s just different than any other doctors,” Kourtney says.
During the episode, Kourtney also gushes over Travis, admitting that she fell for him because he is such a fantastic father to his children.
And in the first episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney detailed the adverse side effects of her IVF journey with her husband-to-be.
In one scene, the mum-of-three is seen opening up to mum Kris Jenner about her ongoing attempts to have another baby, describing the process as “awful”.
Kourtney tells the cameras: “Travis and I want to have a baby, so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF. It hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”
“The medication that they’ve been giving me put me into menopause – literally into menopause.”
She goes on to add: “I think because I’m so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it’s just having the complete opposite reaction and working as a contraceptive instead of helping us.”
CELEBRITIES
Nollywood’s Laide Bakare flaunts newly acquired luxury cars
Laide Bakare, the Nollywood actress, has bought herself two brand new cars — just a few weeks after acquiring a mansion.
The film star had taken to her Instagram page on Tuesday to announce the purchase of the cars.
Bakare shared a picture of herself posing in between the cars — which are Toyota and Lexus — while giving some of her nuggets for success.
She also said she isn’t showing off but trying to encourage ladies to be self-dependent.
“There comes a time in every girl’s life when she decides to pamper herself extravagantly to compensate for years of hard work and labour. Having saved for years to acquire more luxurious houses and vehicles, it is save for me to say that persistence is the basic key to glorious success,” she wrote.
“Little by little, here I’m today; just few weeks after my new house opening. I give you all the praise Ya Allah,”
“Please note, this is not a show off, but to further encourage ladies out there that its acheiveable. You can be successful on your own without depending on anybody in life.”
CELEBRITIES
I had emotional breakdown when I got married to Hailey – Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber has revealed he suffered a ‘little bit of an emotional breakdown’ after he got married to Hailey Baldwin.
The 28-year-old singer said this as he opened up about his struggle during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, shared via People.
According to Bieber, in 2014, when he got married to Baldwin, he had an “emotional breakdown,” as his marriage didn’t solve the problems that he initially expected it to.
“I remember when I first got married, I had a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it did not. It was kind of a reflection like: ‘Man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite,’” he said.
He explained that this made him have some self reflection as he saw himself as a hypocrite by expecting Baldwin to “do something” that he was not doing.
“You want your wife to do something that you’re not doing and it’s like, it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realise, man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were and that’s just a result of trauma and life circumstances,” he stated.
Bieber noted that his “faith journey” and personal “relationship with Jesus” allowed him to “not to be so hard on himself and get back when life is hard.
“Just the idea that I’m forgiven and that he’s walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself.
“I think that that’s ultimately what’s going to encourage the people of the world, because it is discouraging out here sometimes, life smacks you in the face and it can be hard to get back up,” Bieber said.
Bieber concluded that once he realised that God is “compassionate” and “loving,” it “changed everything” for him.
CELEBRITIES
Yul Edochie’s second wife reacts to backlash, hints at telling her own side of the story
Judy Austin Moghalu, second wife to Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has revealed that she might be ready to tell her side of the story.
The actress hinted at this in an Instagram Live, noting that she was surprised that many people loved her.
According to her, she had received several warm messages from fans globally.
Speaking on the story that brought her to the limelight, the actress said she’s contemplating telling her side of the story.
“There’s this saying that there is no smoke without fire, and it takes two to tango, but most times in Nigeria, we don’t have that kind of patience to hear…” she said.
Edochie announced his marriage to Nollywood actress Judy Austin Moghalu on Wednesday, April 27, sharing a photo of their son.
“It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children,” he captioned the photo.
His announcement shocked many Nigerians as the actor is well known for his regular posts about his commitment to his wife and how she has stood by him.
Just hours after unveiling his new family, the actor celebrated his first wife on Instagram by sharing a photo of her.
He wrote, “NUMBER ONE. ❤️❤️❤️@mayyuledochieUndisputed.”
After trending for days after his revelation, the actor took to Instagram to solicit the support of Nigerians for his political ambition, noting that they should transfer the same energy they used to criticise him to vote him into power.
