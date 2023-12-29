Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go sledding in Christmas Eve photos

Mom and Dad got snuggly in the snow on Christmas Eve.

Kourtney Kardashian shared some snaps from her family’s annual Christmas Eve bash that show her and her husband, Travis Barker, looking absolutely smitten and getting cozy on a snow tube.

In the first image the Poosh founder, 44, shared on Instagram Thursday, she’s sitting on Barker’s lap and he’s kissing her shoulder.

Other pictures show the new parents — who welcomed their son, Rocky, on Nov. 1 — holding hands as they stroll through a Christmas tree-lined walkway, sledding down a small hill and kissing on a wooden deck.

Kardashian also included a photo of herself sledding through the fake snow with her 9-year-old son, Reign.

“Mom and Dad’s night out,” she captioned the precious post.

Barker, 48, hasn’t shared any of their Christmas party memories to his own feed, but he took a moment to leave a flirty comment under Kardashian’s post, writing, “My sexy ass wife ❤️‍🔥.”

The lovebirds have been married since May 2022 and share a total of six kids from their previous relationships in addition to their newborn.

Kardashian shares three kids with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. Barker has two children with ex Shanna Moakler: Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18.

He also has a 24-year-old stepdaughter, Atiana, from his marriage to Moakler.

The Lemme creator’s festive carousel from the extravagant Christmas party, which her sister Kim Kardashian hosted at her $60 million Los Angeles, Calif., mansion, came after she gave fans insight into the floor-length fur coat she chose for the event.

On Tuesday, she shared some photos of her warm-looking ensemble, which consisted of the black coat, a bodysuit, sheer tights and heels, and said she sported the look because it’s one of the few things she can wear from her closet.

“When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat 🧸🎄,” she explained in the caption.

Earlier this week, Kourtney said she is not putting pressure on herself to snap back to her pre-baby body as she heads back to the gym.

“Doing the most important job in the world … being a mommy, keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods,” she wrote on her Instagram Story atop a photo of herself walking on a treadmill.

“Be kind to yourself,” she added.

Kourtney isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to post snaps from the Christmas Eve gathering.

On Tuesday, Kim, 44, posted several pictures from the event with her four children that showed them smiling in front of snow-covered trees both inside and outside her grand residence.

The post had fans seeing red as they pointed out that it appeared the Skims founder had photoshopped her hands and accidentally left her one hand with two thumbs.

However, others argued that it was an optical illusion because her hands were clasped together.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, 25, shared a mirror selfie that showed her and her 5-year-old daughter Stormi looking like sparkling Christmas ornaments in sequin-covered gold Dolce & Gabbana dresses.