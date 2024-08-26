The ticket holders turning up for the Durand Cup semifinal between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC here on Tuesday will not be allowed to enter the stadium with tifo, drums, smoke candles or other inflammable materials, the Kolkata Police said on Monday. The notice was issued due to the security issues in the wake of RG Kar Medical College protests. “…This is to request you to convey through your authority to the contesting teams i.e. the Mohun Bagan Super Giants and the Bengaluru FC that no Tifo or drums, smoke candles or other inflammable materials will be allowed inside the stadium during the said match,” the authorities said in the notice signed by the joint commissioner of police, Bidhannagar.

“It is requested that the above may clearly be communicated to both the teams and their fans so that the spectators who would be arriving to watch the scheduled match on the 27th August at the VYBK, Salt Lake are aware of the same and they will cooperate with the security agencies in this regard.” “We anticipate a positive cooperation from your side and also from the end of the concerned teams (MBSG and Bengaluru FC) in this regard, in the interest of ensuring a smooth and enjoyable semifinal match on the 27th August,” they said in the notice.

Amid the protests in Kolkata over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, the city police and the tournament organisers had earlier cancelled the derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, saying that providing extra security for the clash would be a big challenge.

In a rare show of camaraderie, supporters of arch-rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan then gathered near the Salt Lake Stadium, the venue of the cancelled Kolkata Derby, to protest the alleged rape and murder of the doctor.

As Asia’s oldest football tournament enters the final stages of the competition, Bengaluru FC have their task cut out against the defending champions. Mogan Bagan have not only scored 10 goals but also stoutly defended their citadel, conceding just three goals.