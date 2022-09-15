Kolawole Ajeyemi proudly celebrates his mother’s birthday with heartwarming tribute

Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi, has proudly celebrated his mother’s birthday with a heartwarming tribute.

Kolawole Ajeyemi took to Instagram to shared lovely photos of his mother accompanied by a warming tribute that reveals her importance in his life.

Kolawole Ajeyemi revealed how his mother had stood by him, stating she is his everyday confidant. He also prayed she enjoyed the fruits of her labour.

He wrote: Happy birthday Wura mi 🤍 Iya Kola Abiamo tòótọ. Aladuroti tí kò fi ọrọ̀ ọmọ seré. Alabaro mi ni ọjọ́ gbogbo. Eku ojo ibi eni. Igba odun, odun kan ni. Oúnjẹ ọmọ o ni koro mọ yín l’enu. Ọlọrun ti o n fi wa dun yin nínú o ní ba ayọ̀ yín jẹ́. (Happy birthday, my gold 🖤, the true mother of Kola Abiamo, A stander that doesn’t play with children. My everyday confidant. Happy birthday to you today. Two hundred years is equal to one year. The food of the children shall not be bitter in your mouth. The God that makes us happy will not spoil your joy).

This post is trailing Kolawole Ajeyemi’s birthday message to his first child, Temitope Ajeyemi.

Ajeyemi penned a powerful piece of advice with his daughter, who clocked 18 years today, the 15th of September 2022.

Kolawole Ajeyemi appreciated God for how far his daughter had grown, urged her to uphold the discipline he had instilled in her and wished his daughter good life in all ramifications.

He wrote: “Happy birthday to you my darling daughter @temitopeajeyemi eighteen (18) looking so good ok you, I really thank God for how far you have come and how well u have been, am so happy to have you as part of me, and am so sure you are ready for adulthood discipline from me, and please don’t make been an adult lead u astray from home tr