Friday, April 14, 2023
HomeNEWSKogi Police present N39.8m cheque to families of 25 deceased officers
NEWS

Kogi Police present N39.8m cheque to families of 25 deceased officers

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Kogi Police present N39.8m cheque to families of 25 deceased officers

The Kogi State Police Command has given out cheques worth N39,815,369.74k to the families of 25 deceased police officers

Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, disclosed this on Friday in a statement made available to NewsDay.

Aya said the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Akeem Yusuf, presented the money on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman to the deceased Police families who died in active service.

The statement reads in part, “This service is part of “Group Life Assurance Scheme” and IGP’s “Family welfare Insurance” aimed at improving the welfare of the families of the deceased Police Officers and also to impassion other Officers who are in active service to be diligent.

“The Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration: ACP Agwoye John who represented the Commissioner of Police during the presentation of Cheques to the next of kin of the deceased officers in Lokoja, stated that the loss of the deceased personnel is an unfortunate situation”.

The statement further urged the beneficiaries not to misuse the money but make judicious use of the money for the betterment of their families.

 

 

Previous article
Millions of goods lost as fire razes market in Port-Harcourt
Next article
Popular Nigerian blogger, Adenike Adebisi dies while pregnant with first child
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network