Kogi Police denies statement on Seun Kuti, says CP’s Facebook account hacked

The Kogi State Police Command has said the Facebook account of the State Commissioner of Police where a statement insinuating that the body of Grammy-nominated afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, could have been dumped in the lagoon for assaulting a police officer in Lagos State, was hacked.

A Facebook account with the username, Kimo Akeem, belonging to the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Akeem Yusuf, made a comment hinting that Kuti’s body could have ended up in the lagoon for slapping a policeman

But reacting via a statement issued on Monday, the Kogi State Police Command spokesperson, William Aya, said Yusuf’s Facebook account was hacked; he did not deny that the CP owned the account.

“The statement is fake and misleading with the aim to tarnish the image and reputation of the CP.

“It is incumbent to let the public know that the Facebook account has been hacked since September 2022, and he has several times warned people to disregard any message from that account,” he said.

The PPRO urged the public to disregard the statement, adding that it was the handiwork of some mischievous elements who are bent on tarnishing the image and reputation of the Commissioner.