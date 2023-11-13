Monday, November 13, 2023
Kogi guber: Presidency congratulates APC’s Usman Ododo

Bola Tinubu congratulates APC’s Usman Ododo

The Presidency has congratulated the Kogi State governor-elect, Usman Ododo.

Ododo, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, defeated his rivals from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Muri Ajaka, and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof Johnson Urama, declared Ododo the winner of the election on Sunday.

“Ahmed Usman Ododo of APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” he said.

Ododo secured 446,237 votes, surpassing his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who scored 259,052.

Reacting, President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy posted on X: “Congrats to APC candidate Usman Ododo for winning the Kogi governorship election.

“He beats the closest rival, SDP Candidate Muri Ajaka by over 187,000 votes.”

 

