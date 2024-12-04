Kogi govt shuts down Zango market over renewed kidnapping, insecurity

The Kogi State Government has ordered the immediate closure of Zango Market in Osara and banned the roadside parking of trucks in the vicinity.

The move was in response to the growing security concerns in Osara and its surrounding areas.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo said intelligence reports indicate that criminal elements have been using the market as a hideout, often in collaboration with some truck drivers who park along the roadside.

“This situation poses a significant security threat to the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, and the broader Osara community”.

He noted that to ensure strict compliance, the State Government has given market operators and truck drivers a one-week grace period, starting Wednesday, to adhere to the directives after which enforcement will be fully implemented.

“His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Governor of Kogi State, has directed the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State to officially communicate this order to all relevant parties, including law enforcement agencies, to ensure seamless compliance.

“Additionally, the Governor has tasked the Office of the State Security Adviser to oversee security operations in the affected areas during and after the grace period.

“The Kogi State Government reassures residents of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding their lives and property. Proactive measures will continue to be taken to ensure that criminal activities are eradicated, leaving no room for lawlessness in the state.

Meanwhile, ahead of the yuletide season men of the underworld have been on a rampage in Kabba-Bunu local government area as the newly elected Councilor representing Odo-Ape ward in Kabba-Bunu Legislative Council, Alaba Ope and 8 people were kidnapped overnight at their various communities.

An eyewitness who didn’t want his name in print confirmed that the kidnappers struck at about 1am shooting sporadically to scare people around and kidnapped their victims.

He said the people of Odo-Ape are now living in fear not knowing who will be the next victim, adding that just yesterday an 18-passenger bus was ambushed around the area and all in the bus were kidnapped.

He further confirmed that five Gwari, two Bassa and one Silas in Agbadu were all kidnapped overnight in the area, calling on the security agencies and state government to help protect the lives and properties of people in the area and also secure the release of those kidnapped.

It will be recalled that kidnapping cases have been recorded lately in the local government as the two brothers kidnapped on their family land located in Aluju in Kakun and the other two in Odo-Ape for over nine days now are still in their den.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reaction of the Nigeria Police on the issue proved abortive as calls and WhatsApp messages sent to the Police PRO have not been responded to at the time of filing in this report.