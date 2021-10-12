POLITICS
Kogi ex-Governor, Idris declares to contest PDP National Chairmanship
A former governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris Wada has declared that he will contest for the office of the National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during its national convention slated for October 30 – 31st.
He made his intention known late Monday at an enlarged meeting of party members from Kogi State and North Central in Abuja, citing that PDP has been hit with a serious crisis that has made it lose many prominent members.
To wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he said, in the meeting, the PDP should be repositioned which would be his focus, if he is elected.
“Amid disaster and catastrophes perpetuated by the APC led Federal government, I will reposition PDP immediately to wrestle power from APC,” he said.
The former governor, who is popularly called Ibro, expressed concern at the exodus of PDP members, saying as a long time member of PDP, he noticed leadership gap that was responsible for that which he intended to bridge.
According to him, PDP has enjoyed grassroot support that made it the most popular political party in the West African sub-region, hence, he will work hard to rejuvenate and redirect towards bailing Nigeria out of the current leadership challenge in 2023.
Idris insisted that PDP will take over governance at the Federal level in 2023, while urging party supporters and stakeholders to rally round him.
POLITICS
APC cancels ‘welcome party’ for Tinubu
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has canceled the welcome party being organised for the National leader of the party and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.
The grand welcome was billed to hold on Sunday at the Nigeria Police College in Ikeja.
The welcome party was supposed to coincide with the arrival of Tinubu in Nigeria after spending months overseas for medical care.
However, Tinubu returned quietly to Nigeria on Friday, shunning any fanfare.
His arrival was said to have caught many leaders of the party by surprise.
It was gathered that Tinubu was not too disposed to the idea of the rally considering the mood of the nation.
“Asiwaju is not disposed to the elaborate rally planned to receive him by his supporters because of the mood of the nation, that’s why he came in quietly, unannounced,” said a source who craves anonymity.
Again, the former Lagos governor is not physically fit yet to stand the rigours of a physical rally.
“Tinubu has quietly returned tonight. He returned quietly but can’t stand the rigours of a physical rally,” said another source close to Tinubu.
Recall that Tinubu confirmed that he went through a challenging health crisis, saying his “physiotherapy was gruesome.”
Tinubu stated this while addressing members of the House of Representatives northern caucus who visited him in London last Friday.
The former governor, who had been in the United Kingdom for the last three months since undergoing knee surgery, told the gathering, “Because of God and people like you, I am well. It is just the physio (physiotherapy) that is gruesome.”
Announcing the cancellation of the welcome party through a circular signed by Alhaji Tunde Balogun (APC State Chairman), and Alhaji Maroun Are (GAC Secretary) to the party leaders at the ward and local government levels, the organisers said Sunday’s welcome party being organised for Tinubu would not be held as earlier scheduled.
The organisers did not give a specific reason for the change of plan.
In the circular obtained by NewsDay on Friday, the APC leaders were told that a new arrangement for welcoming Tinubu would be announced later.
“Dear leader/GAC member, you are hereby informed of change in plans/arrival of our National Leader billed for Sunday.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the plans/arrival have been put on hold.
A new plan/arrival will be unfolded soon. Sorry for any inconvenience this hold may have caused. Thank you,” the circular said.
breaking
PDP NEC approves zoning of Chairmanship to North
The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the zoning of the position of the national chairman to the north.
The zoning committee of the opposition party under the chairmanship of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State had made the recommendation public last week.
However, he had said no decision had been taken on where the presidency will be zoned to.
This had generated heated controversy within the party as some stakeholders kicked against zoning of chairmanship.
Top shots of the party, including governors, presidential aspirants and others were in last-minute lobbying for the council’s decision on zoning to favour them.
A sharp crack was created after the zoning of the chairmanship to the North. It was gathered that PDP governors from the South led by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State pushed for the zoning of the chairmanship to North.
The move is aimed at paving the way for the emergence of a southern candidate as the party’s presidential candidate.
The southern governors are demanding that the next president of the country must come from their region.
Briefing journalists at the end of Thursday’s NEC meeting, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, NEC had ratified the zoning of chairmanship to the north.
He added that all positions in the party currently occupied by people from the South will go to the North and vice versa.
Ologbondiyan added that NEC also agreed that the October 30 convention date was intact.
POLITICS
Anambra 2021: INEC releases final list of candidates
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
Valentine Ozigbo’s name was published alongside his running mate, Mrs Azuka Enemo, as gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Also in the 18 candidates list published on Thursday were Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Sen. Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The list signed by Mr Festus Okoye, National Commissioner in charge of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee also had Sen Ifeanyi Uba as the candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) while Dr Obiora Okonkwo would fly the flag of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).
Others were Obiora Agbasimalo, Labour Party; Dr Godwin Maduka, Accord Party’s; Bennet Etiaba, ( AA); Chidozie Nwankwo,( AAC); Akachukwu Nwankpo (ADC), Afam Ume-ezeoke (ADP); Geoffrey Onyejegbu (APM); Philip Echetebu (APP), Okeke Chika Jerry (BOOT Party).
Leonard Ohajinkpo will contest on the platform of NNPP, Afam Ezenwafor for NRM, Nnamdi Nwawuo for PRP and Obinna Uzoh for SDP.
In a reaction, Ozigbo said the election was winnable for him as the PDP had the brightest chance among all the parties in the contest going by the vigorous campaigns he had ran and the feedback received.
According to him, in spite of the handful of defections, we retain the comparative advantage of the grassroots.
“Our team is more resolute because we know the hope of Anambra people lies on us. We are going to spare nothing to ensure we get it right at the grassroots and win this election.
“There will be a better story to tell at the end,” Ozigbo said.
Latest News
- 64-year-old Nigerian woman marries for the first time; see who she married | Photos
- DSS flies Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu to Abuja, denies him access to family
- BBNaija’s White Money lands in hospital
- Chidinma pleads not guilty to killing of Super TV CEO, Ataga
- Judge refuses to release corpse of ex-Lagos Military Gov, Kanu to family
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
Kwara suspends Arabic school head over unsavoury punishment of students
-
NEWS2 days ago
Deontay Wilder health update after he’s taken to hospital following Tyson Fury knockout
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Newcastle are plotting a transfer raid for four key Manchester United players
-
SPORTS2 days ago
France win UEFA Nations League with Mbappe goal
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Benefits of being hairy
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Four good positions for getting babies
-
breaking2 days ago
NAF airstrikes foil ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists fresh attack in Borno
-
breaking1 day ago
14-year-old girl becomes Kano Governor for 20 minutes