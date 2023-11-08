The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, has called on security agencies to release chieftains of the party who were arrested in Kogi East on Tuesday.

He said the APC chieftains that were arrested were noble people with no questionable character and had no reason to engage in thuggery or other vices.

Ododo added that the raid on their residences and the destruction of their property were sources of concern for the party.

Some political thugs, reportedly from APC in the state, attacked the residence of the Director-General of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Campaign Council, Sheikh Ibrahim Jibrin, in Anyigba on Tuesday, killing a policeman and four other persons.

The development led to the arrest of some chieftains of the ruling party by security agencies.

Speaking on the matter, the APC candidate, in a video clip shared by Arise TV, denied the report, insisting that the attack was carried out by criminals against his party member.

He called on security agencies to release the APC chieftains in their custody, saying he does not breed criminals or thugs.

He said: “They have picked almost seven of my [party] members, even from my community. I allowed them to do their work and I had no plans to interfere in their investigation.

“I believe that when they are done with the investigation and none of them is found guilty, they will be released.

“I have been invited severally by the security agencies and I always honour their invitations. I don’t breed criminals, I don’t breed thugs and I don’t have one.

“But as it is now, for the security agencies to be harassing our members without a cause, I call on them to release our members and face those criminals that went to kill one of our members. That is what they should focus on, not the law-abiding citizens.”