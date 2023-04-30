Kogi APC gov’ship candidate kneels before Tinubu

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, on Saturday knelt down before the President-elect Bola Tinubu.

This happened when the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello presented Ododo to the President- elect in Abuja.

Ododo emerged the Kogi APC governorship candidate through a direct primary election on April 14 and was ratified through a special Congress of the party on April 15.

Ododo who could not hide his excitement in meeting Tinubu , removed his cap and went down on his knees while shaking Tinubu.

Tinubu, while congratulating the candidate, lifted his hand up as a show of acceptance and affirmation of his candidacy.

Ododo had, on Friday, also received President Muhammadu Buhari’s blessings as the party’s flag bearer in the November 2023 election.