Klopp to battle with Arteta for summer target amid Gakpo confidence vote

Liverpool’s season has, so far, underwhelmed with recruitment decisions this term coming back to haunt them.

Jurgen Klopp failed to add a big name midfielder in the summer and their quality in the middle of the park has been highlighted as an issue. The Reds are out of both cup competitions and are someway off the top four heading into February as they face the prospect of no Champions League football.

Summer transfer are therefore going to be key after they chose not to sign anyone in January with Cody Gakpo their only addition. A major reshuffle could be on the cards in the middle of the pitch with Liverpool keen to get back competing at the right end of the table.

Reds urged to pursue Rice

Danny Murphy has claimed Liverpool should rival Arsenal for Declan Rice this summer – and he has also urged the Reds to reshape their midfield.

The Merseyside outfit have endured an underwhelming season thus far with a spot in the top four far from assured. They opted not to bring in a marquee midfielder in the summer, instead adding Darwin Nunez for a club-record fee, which has been cited as a reason behind their poor form.

Several of the men in the middle of the park are ageing and a fresh injection has been advised. Jude Bellingham is likely to be on the market, as is Declan Rice. Arsenal are thought to be in for the West Ham star, but Murphy believes Liverpool should also enter the race.

Steve Nicol is adamant the Dutchman, who joined in January from PSV, will come good at Anfield. Gakpo has joined a stacked forward line that already includes the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

He told ESPN: “Gakpo’s a good signing. He’s a young player and there’s no question that there’s loads of potential there. It’s not like [Jurgen Klopp] has signed another Arthur, shall we say. Now that was a complete shambles – so it’s not one of them. This guy can play, this guy will absolutely help Liverpool in the future.”

