Klasha introduces period leave as ‘new year gift’ to its women employees

Klasha Inc, a San Francisco and Lagos-based technology company building cross-border commerce solutions for Africa, has given its women employees something that almost every working woman in Nigeria wishes for: paid period leaves.

Starting from January 2023, all the women employees of Klasha will have twelve holidays as their period leaves in addition to their other holidays, said Jess Anuna, CEO of Klasha.

The announcement was a New Year’s gift from the company to its women employees.

The new policy – which is in addition to statutory annual and sick leave to which employees are already entitled – will support female employees by granting self-care leave time during their menstrual cycle.

The policy also fights the societal taboos around menstruation, and the difficulties they present.

Klasha becomes the first technology company operating in Nigeria to offer menstrual leave to female employees.

Speaking on the new menstrual leave policy, Anuna said:

“At Klasha, we understand that we must make room for women’s biological needs as a part of everyday business, rather than leave the subject as an unspoken taboo, we want to build a culture of trust, truth, and acceptance. In 2022, women being on their period leave should not be uncomfortable.”

“Menstruation is a part of life, and while society is still far from fully understanding what women go through, we must make progress in the corporate world. Klasha is delighted to be an early mover in this, especially in Africa – where very few such policies are in place.”

The new policy is also a sustainable strategy for a company. Inclusive employee policies attract and retain talent, and happier employees are more productive.

Known for its cross-border payment solutions, Klasha helps merchants sell to and from Africa.