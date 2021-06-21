LIFESTYLES
Kissing mistakes you’re making
A kiss is the gentlest yet fiercest form of love to exist. The simple touch can ignite the passion and make you want more. Kissing your true love can even make you the happiest!
While we all want to impress our partners by being the best kisser, we all tend to make a few mistakes while kissing that can leave a bad impression on our lover or crush.
To help you in this situation, here are some common mistakes you’re making while stealing that kiss.
Bad breath
A big NO. This is the worst thing that can happen when kissing someone. You certainly do not want to lock lips with someone who’s had onion rings a while ago! It’s always a good option to carry pocket mints and pop them into your mouth whenever necessary.
Tongue action
Too much tongue or no tongue at all is a common mistake everyone makes when opting to go all French mode. Having too much tongue come at you can be extremely uncomfortable and no tongue just seems to take out the fun.
No hands show
Kissing without hands on your partner’s face or body isn’t sensual at all. It’s just plain kissing. Attempting to kiss without the hands is no victory. Instead, move your hands around a little bit, only after you match your partner’s vibe.
Lip biting
Nobody wants to kiss a vampire. A little biting on the lips is sexy but chomping on the lips will probably make your partner run away from the scene. Remember, slow and sensual, little bites will earn you brownie points.
Eyes wide open!
Keeping your eyes open while your partner is kissing you is downright creepy. Eyes closed while kissing is the dreamy way everyone wants. Close your eyes and feel the sensuality of it all.
Chapped lips
Imagine kissing dry, chapped lips; the horror! If you want to keep your lips soft, luscious, and kissable, have a lip balm always in hand. It shows how invested you are to kiss them properly.
How long should sex last?
If you’ve ever visited a theme park, you would understand that going on various rides is the order of the occasion.
Whether you go on the crazy and adrenaline pumping or simple but fun rides, the important thing is to go on and have fun. But the sad reality is that the ride has to eventually come to an end.
After the fun and loud screams, you sadly have to get off. But, how long would you like that joy ride to last? And similar to the above analogy, how long should the sex ride last for?
According to fatherly.com, one study surveyed sex therapists, specifically regarding how long vaginal intercourse should last before ejaculation.
According to the study, one to two minutes was too short, three to seven adequate, eight to 13 desirable and anything from 10 to 30 considered too long.
But recently, some not-so-scientific data collected by sauceydates.com indicated that men and women thought sex should last for 25 minutes.
Furthermore, Medical News Today magazine said the ideal time was anything from 33 seconds to 44 minutes, with the average session taking 5,4 minutes. So, how long is your ride?
How to become a great kisser!
The language of love is articulated and expressed in three ways: touching, sex and kissing.
While the most popular of the three is sex, we often play down the importance of kissing as a sign of affection.
According to a survey done by the State University of New York at Albany, the majority of people will straight up end a relationship because of a bad kiss, with 59% of them being men and 66% being women.
A similar study conducted by Oxford University suggested that kissing is a way for us to size up potential partners, as well as a way to keep long-term relationships together.
So, how do you master the art of kissing?
Bustle magazine shares some tips for you:
1. Keep Your Lips Moisturised
Make a point of prepping your lips before a kiss by applying lip balm. If you don’t have any on hand, sip some water to quickly moisten your lips.
2. Avoid Pungent Foods
Skip smelly foods like garlic, raw onions, cabbage, broccoli and excessive coffee and liquor, especially whiskey.
3. Follow Your Partner’s Lead
Remember that it’s all about compromise, especially if you and your partner don’t have the same technique. Not everyone kisses the same way, which is why it’s often a matter of meeting in the middle.
4. There’s More to Kissing Than Just Lips
Kissing is about the neck, the ear lobes, the collarbone, the cheeks, and maybe a bit of playbiting. When kissing, think about all these aspects in your partner and explore.
These 7 things happen to your body when you don’t have sex anymore
There are many reasons why your sex life is dull. Break up, work stress, hectic schedules and a lot of travel is some of the many reasons why sex is stalled in many people’s lives.
When you are in the phase of sex abstinence, there is a lot that happens to your body.
If you didn’t know of it yet, here are the lists of things that happen when you stop having sex for a long time.
1. Your anxiety will increase
Some studies suggest that people who do not have sex for a long time find it difficult to cope with stress in comparison to those who have sex often.
While having sex, the brain is said to release a chemical call endorphins that plays a big role in making your mood better. So no sex means no chemicals like endorphins and thus it becomes very difficult to cope with any kind of stressful situation.
2. Men will be have to be careful of prostate cancer
Men who haven’t had sex for a very long time will have to watch out for prostate cancer.
Several studies say that men who have sex regularly have lesser chances of getting a prostate cancer, by 20 per cent at least.
Ejaculations help eliminate all the harmful substances that may be one of the causes of prostate.
3. You will be more vulnerable to flu
Your immune boosting advantages will come to a halt when you stop having sex. You will be more exposed to germs and you might even fall ill often. So lesser sex also means falling sick more often.
4. Lesser risk of UTIs
Most UTIs happen within 24 hours of sex, almost 80 % of them. While having sex, the bacteria travels to the urethra and that’s what causes infection. So for women, having sex can prove useful since there will be hardly any UTI problems.
5. If in a relationship, insecurities will just increase
If you are in a relationship and there is very less sex, then chances of insecurities growing is high.
A marriage or relationship without sex is said to be because of lack of love. There will be fears that your partner may look outside for sex and you will start doubting about his/her feelings for you.
Sex is a form of expression of love and intimacy for several couples. So when there is no sex, even when the reasons are genuine, doubts start creeping into the relationship.
6. You might no long feel like having sex
Longer abstinence from sex may completely take you off from sex. When you haven’t got it for quite sometime, your libido will be affected and you wont just feel like doing it anymore.
7. You might fall out of love
If you are in a relationship and there is no physical intimacy, you might fall out of love from your partner.
You will no longer feel the same connection and you will start finding other people more attractive than your partner. Before this goes out of hand, you must have a talk about it.
This what happens to you and your body when you do not have sex for a very long period of time.
