Kissing mistakes you’re making

A kiss is the gentlest yet fiercest form of love to exist. The simple touch can ignite the passion and make you want more. Kissing your true love can even make you the happiest!

While we all want to impress our partners by being the best kisser, we all tend to make a few mistakes while kissing that can leave a bad impression on our lover or crush.

To help you in this situation, here are some common mistakes you’re making while stealing that kiss.

Bad breath

A big NO. This is the worst thing that can happen when kissing someone. You certainly do not want to lock lips with someone who’s had onion rings a while ago! It’s always a good option to carry pocket mints and pop them into your mouth whenever necessary.

Tongue action

Too much tongue or no tongue at all is a common mistake everyone makes when opting to go all French mode. Having too much tongue come at you can be extremely uncomfortable and no tongue just seems to take out the fun.

No hands show

Kissing without hands on your partner’s face or body isn’t sensual at all. It’s just plain kissing. Attempting to kiss without the hands is no victory. Instead, move your hands around a little bit, only after you match your partner’s vibe.

Lip biting

Nobody wants to kiss a vampire. A little biting on the lips is sexy but chomping on the lips will probably make your partner run away from the scene. Remember, slow and sensual, little bites will earn you brownie points.

Eyes wide open!

Keeping your eyes open while your partner is kissing you is downright creepy. Eyes closed while kissing is the dreamy way everyone wants. Close your eyes and feel the sensuality of it all.

Chapped lips

Imagine kissing dry, chapped lips; the horror! If you want to keep your lips soft, luscious, and kissable, have a lip balm always in hand. It shows how invested you are to kiss them properly.