Kingmakers proclaim Abasi Otu as Obong of Calabar

Thirteen kingmakers, called Etuboms’ Conclave, have proclaimed Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V as the Obong of Calabar.

They made the proclamation Wednesday night.

Abasi Otu V was re-selected and proclaimed as the Obong of Calabar in compliance with the Supreme Court judgement of January 13, 2023, that the exercise must be done not later than yesterday, Wednesday.

The 13 Etuboms endorsed the proclamation document, which was signed by chairman of the conclave, HRH Etubom Ntiero Eden Effiwat and the Secretary, HRH Etubom Edem Ita Ededem.

Former minister of finance under late Gen Sani Abacha regime, Chief Anthony Ani had approached the High Court up to the Supreme Court following his denial to participate in the selection process in 2008.

In its judgement, the Supreme Court had relied on the judgment of the appellate court which ruled that Ani was not capped before the exercise and was not qualified and was not eligible to stand another selection process.

The apex court, however, ruled that Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu must undergo a selection process, which order has been complied with by the proclamation of the Etuboms’ Conclave.