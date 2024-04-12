Kingmakers nominate Olakulehin as next Olubadan

The Olubadan-In-Council, on Friday, nominated Oba Owolabi Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The seat became vacant on Thursday, March 14, 2024, after the death of Oba Lekan Balogun, who reigned for two years and died at the age of 81 years.

The kingmakers agreed to appoint Oba Olakulehin as the next Olubadan at a meeting called by the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

He was nominated by the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Gbadamosi Adebimpe, in the absence of Otun Balogun, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, who was expected to nominate the new monarch.

The Ekaarun Olubadan and Ekaarun Balogun were excused from the decision making as the 1957 declaration only recognises high chiefs from Ekerin Balogun and Ekerin Olubadan as the kingmakers.

The meeting was supervised by officials of the Ibadan South East Local Government Area of the state who are expected to forward the outcome of the meeting to the state governor, Seyi Makinde, for ratification.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Oba Olakulehin, who was making his second public appearance after the death of the late Oba Balogun, thanked the residents for their prayers and support.

He said, “Thank you all for your support and prayers. Good things will never cease in your homes.”

Also speaking, the convener of the meeting, Ladoja, while fielding questions from newsmen, said, “In this meeting, we have concluded the appointment of the new Olubadan subject to the consent of the governor.

“The letter will go to the governor as soon as possible because it is being prepared by the South East Local Government.

“We hope that the governor will give his consent as soon as possible. As soon as he gives his consent, we will pick a date for the coronation. We pray that all of us will be alive to witness the day. Thank you for your endurance.”

Present at the meeting were the Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole; Osi Balogun, Oba Lateef Adebimpe; Asipa Balogun, Oba Kolawole Adegbola; Asipa Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; Ekerin Balogun, Oba Dada Isioye; Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade; Ekaarun Balogun, Oba Abiodun Azeeez and Ekaarun Olubadan, Oba Bayo Akande.