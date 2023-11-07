Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Kingmakers install two monarchs in Ogbomoso

Kingmakers in Isapa and Ijeru towns in Ogbomoso South local government area have installed traditional rulers in the two towns.

The Onisapa of Isapa, Oba Olajide Ezekiel Bolarin and the Onijeru of Ijeru, Oba Ayinla Lawal, were installed in the early hours of Tuesday by kingmakers in the towns.

The new monarchs were crowned in two separate programmes at about 6:30am by the kingmakers in both towns.

The Onisapa was installed at the Isapa royal compound while the Onijeru was installed at Idi-Isin.

It was learnt that Abolarin lived in Abuja before returning home to become the counsellor of his ward and later became king of the town.

Oba Lawal recently retired from the Ogbomoso South local government area.

