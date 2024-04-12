Kingmakers decide on Olubadan Friday

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, will be ratified to become the Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday (today) by the Olubadan-in-Council and his name forwarded to the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, for approval.

Olakulehin will be ratified during the meeting of the council to be held at the Olubadan Palace at Oja’ba in the Ibadan South East Local Government Area of the state.

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland and former governor of Oyo State, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, had, on Wednesday, announced that the meeting, earlier scheduled for Thursday, was moved to Friday (today) in view of the public holidays.

The meeting is expected to bring to a halt, the controversies surrounding the nomination of Oba Olakulehin, after the demise of Oba Lekan Balogun on March 14, 2024.

It was, however, gathered on Thursday that some of the Ibadan crowned Obas might not honour today’s meeting for reasons best known to them.