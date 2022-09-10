King Charles III officially proclaimed monarch after Queen’s death

King Charles III was officially proclaimed the reigning monarch of the UK and Commonwealth on Saturday morning.

His Majesty’s two-part accession council took place at the State Apartments of St. James’ Palace in London at 10 a.m. local time.

During the first portion of the meeting, the Privy Council proclaimed the sovereign without him present.

The second part featured the first Privy Council attended by Charles, who made his declaration, read and signed an oath to uphold the security of the Church of Scotland and approved orders to facilitate continuity of government.

Later on Saturday morning, Charles, 73, will take part in the principal proclamation from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St. James’ Palace.

Further proclamations will be read at the Royal Exchange in London at noon local time on Saturday as well as in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales on Sunday.

In recognition of Charles’ new title, flags will be flown at full mast for approximately 24 hours over the weekend. Once all proclamations have been read across the United Kingdom, flags will return to half-mast in mourning of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died on Thursday at age 96 at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland after a historic 70 years on the British throne.

Charles, her eldest son, reacted to his mother’s death in an emotional message shared later that day.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” he began.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the worl

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

Charles also paid tribute to the Queen in his first televised address as king, praising her as an “inspiration and example” for many.

Elizabeth II will be interred at Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel, with the body of her late husband, Prince Philip, being moved to join her.

The burial is expected to take place after the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.