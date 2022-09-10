NEWS
King Charles III officially proclaimed monarch after Queen’s death
King Charles III was officially proclaimed the reigning monarch of the UK and Commonwealth on Saturday morning.
His Majesty’s two-part accession council took place at the State Apartments of St. James’ Palace in London at 10 a.m. local time.
During the first portion of the meeting, the Privy Council proclaimed the sovereign without him present.
The second part featured the first Privy Council attended by Charles, who made his declaration, read and signed an oath to uphold the security of the Church of Scotland and approved orders to facilitate continuity of government.
Later on Saturday morning, Charles, 73, will take part in the principal proclamation from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St. James’ Palace.
Further proclamations will be read at the Royal Exchange in London at noon local time on Saturday as well as in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales on Sunday.
In recognition of Charles’ new title, flags will be flown at full mast for approximately 24 hours over the weekend. Once all proclamations have been read across the United Kingdom, flags will return to half-mast in mourning of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen died on Thursday at age 96 at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland after a historic 70 years on the British throne.
Charles, her eldest son, reacted to his mother’s death in an emotional message shared later that day.
“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” he began.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the worl
“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”
Charles also paid tribute to the Queen in his first televised address as king, praising her as an “inspiration and example” for many.
Elizabeth II will be interred at Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel, with the body of her late husband, Prince Philip, being moved to join her.
The burial is expected to take place after the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
NEWS
‘Resolution efforts have failed’ — FG drags ASUU to court over strike
The federal government has instituted a case before the National Industrial Court against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the strike embarked upon by the lecturers.
ASUU has been on strike since February 15 to protest alleged decay of infrastructure at the various institutions, as well as neglect of the welfare of its members.
Trade Dispute Department of the Ministry of Labour and Productivity was said to have filed the case before the Court in Abuja.
Hearing of the matter is expected to commence on Monday, September 12.
There have been series of negotiations between the federal government and the ASUU leadership but all ended in stalemate without a tangible outcome.
However, talks between the federal government and ASUU finally hit the rocks last Tuesday after both sides met at the National University Commission’s office in Abuja.
The federal government had said that it would not sign any other agreement it cannot implement.
Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, disclosed this during a meeting of Pro-Chancellors and Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities, held at the NUC’s office.
Adamu said President Muhammadu Buhari had warned the government’s team involved in the negotiation with ASUU against signing an agreement that the government would not be able to fulfil.
The minister said the government had offered the union a 23.5 per cent salary increase “for all categories of the workforce in federal universities, except for the professorial cadre which will enjoy a 35 per cent upward review. He said the government had also promised that N150 billion “shall be provided for in the 2023 Budget as funds for the revitalisation of federal universities, to be disbursed to the Institutions in the First Quarter of the year.”
Also, the government said N50 billion would be provided “for in the 2023 Budget for the payment of outstanding arrears of earned academic allowances, to be paid in the first quarter of the year.”
However, ASUU and three other university unions have rejected the offer, describing it as “inadequate to meet their respective demands needed to tackle the challenges confronting the university system.”
NEWS
DSS raids homes of Mamu’s relatives, ‘arrests’ brother-in-law
The Department of State Services (DSS) has raided the homes of two relatives of Tukur Mamu, publisher of Desert Herald, and arrested Abdullahi Mashi, brother-in-law to Mamu.
Mamu was arrested at the Kano international airport, after he returned from Egypt where he had been detained on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj.
Mamu, an aide to Ahmad Gumi, a popular Islamic cleric, has been involved in negotiations for the release of persons abducted during an attack on a train in Kaduna, in March 2022.
Speaking on the arrest on Wednesday, the DSS had said the publisher had questions to answer.
Ibrahim Mada, Special Projects Manager, Desert Herald newspaper, published by Mamu, said the DSS stormed the Kaduna residences of the publisher’s brother, Ibrahim Mamu and his brother-in-law, Abdullahi Mashi in the early hours of Friday.
Mada, said Mashi was whisked away by the DSS operatives after his house was searched.
He cautioned the DSS against “media trial” of the terrorists negotiator who was arrested on Thursday.
He faulted claims by the DSS that military accoutrements and huge amounts in various currencies were recovered during Thursday’s raid on Kaduna residence and office of Mamu, saying the military uniform found in the house belonged to his son who is a Naval officer.
He said, “The DSS in a press release on Thursday 8th September, 2022 titled ‘Update On Tukur Mamu’ claimed during their raids on his residence and office in Kaduna that a large sum of money in various currencies and denominations as well as military accoutrements were recovered.
“While the DSS did not indicate the actual amount of the so-called large sum found in his house and office, we want to make it clear that the ‘military accoutrements’ found in his house are military kits (uniform and barrett) belonging to his son, Yahaha Bello, a Naval officer who graduated from NDA.”
NEWS
Gov. Ayade appoints 86 more aides
The Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has appointed 86 people as members of various councils and boards as his second term winds down to the end in 2023.
According to a statement on Friday by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Linus Obogo, the appointments take immediate effect.
Most of the appointees are to serve as members of the Community Mobilisation Council.
Others were appointed as members of the Public Utility Management Board as well as directors of agencies and members of other boards.
The governor has, through his ‘Food on the table’ policy, appointed several aides during his first and second terms in office.
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Queen Elizabeth II ‘under medical supervision’
-
NEWS2 days ago
Atiku sends message to Queen Elizabeth
-
NEWS2 days ago
Military kits, foreign currencies found in home of terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu- DSS
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Kate Middleton isn’t traveling to Queen Elizabeth II’s bedside
-
POLITICS2 days ago
BREAKING: PDP NEC passes vote of confidence in Ayu
-
CELEBRITIES18 hours ago
’90 Day Fiancé’ stars Loren, Alexei Brovarnik welcome third baby
-
POLITICS2 days ago
PDP Crisis: Wike rejects BoT Chairman’s resignation, describes it an insult to Southerners
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Lewandowski, Benzema, Haaland: Xavi leaves out Mbappe in three best strikers in the world
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings