King Charles grants Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh title to honour Philip’s wish

King Charles III has handed his late father’s title the Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Prince Edward, honouring the late Queen and Philip’s wishes.

The monarch conferred the title on the former Earl of Wessex in celebration of Edward’s 59th birthday on Friday (10 March).

Sophie, the former Countess of Wessex, is now the Duchess of Edinburgh and their 15-year-old son James, Viscount Severn is the new Earl of Wessex.

The new duke and duchess will be in Edinburgh – their first outing with their new titles in the city which inspired their name – on Friday.