Kimpembe takes final decision on joining Chelsea as London club signs Mbabu
Paris Saint-Germain star, Presnel Kimpembe has rejected a move to join Chelsea and wants to stay at the French Ligue1 champions.
Talk Sports reports that the French international is very settled in his current club.
This is despite strong interest from the Blues and the fact that the French giants were open to selling him.
The Ligue1 champions will never force the defender out and it looks like he is staying put, according to the report.
Meanwhile, Fulham has confirmed the signing of Kevin Mbabu from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.
The former Newcastle United man and current Swiss international has signed a three-year contract and joins the club for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £6.5m.
He told the club’s website: “I’m happy to be here as a Fulham Football Club player. It’s a relief and now I can focus on my goals and the Club’s goals, and help the team to be successful.
“The first step is to stay in the Premier League, stay stable in the league, and then why not aim for the top-10?”
Chelsea identify two players to sign as Kounde’s alternative
Chelsea have identified two players to sign as Sevilla’s Jules Kounde’s alternatives.
Chelsea have been hampered in their pursuit of Kounde, who is now set to join Barcelona.
According to 90Min, Bayern Munich duo, Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Pavard have been added to Chelsea’s list of defenders to sign this summer.
Pavard could certainly be an option for the Blues after his agent touted him to other clubs earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has already insisted that the club need to sign another defender following the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this summer.
Harry Kane ‘open to talks’ after Tottenham finally grant long-awaited transfer wish
Tottenham’s summer spending spree to reinforce Antonio Conte’s squad could prompt Harry Kane to enter talks over signing a contract extension, according to reports.
Kane’s long-term future has frequently been the subject of speculation in north London, with the England captain desperate to win some silverware. The 28-year-old is currently under contract until June 2024, but has been receiving admiring glances from Bayern Munich and Chelsea recently.
Kane has been open with his personal ambitions and came close to joining Manchester City last summer before Spurs rejected a £100million offer. City have since signed Erling Haaland and Tottenham have moved to secure their star striker by forking out to strengthen Conte’s hand.
Spurs have been extremely busy in the early stages of the transfer window, bringing in Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Clement Lenglet and Djed Spence. And football.london reports that Kane is so happy with the direction of travel at the club that he is now ‘open to talks’.
Tottenham have not yet approached Kane’s camp with an offer of a new deal, but they are content with the situation. Kane is delighted with the Spurs’ work in the transfer market after they received a £150m cash injection from the owners.
“We look good. We’ve had some great additions, we’ve been working hard,” he told the club website after the 2-1 win over Rangers on Saturday. “The manager has been fantastic and all the staff. We’ve got a great team but as always you have to take that into the season.
“It’s a long old year. It’s not just about August or September, it’s a marathon and we have a World Cup in between that as well. There’s a lot to go on but the squad looks great. Everyone is moving in the right direction and there’s a really good feeling amongst the fans and amongst us so it’s down to us now and start the season well.”
Following his efforts to force a move to Man City last summer, Kane was a withdrawn figure in the Spurs dressing room. But the arrival of Conte to replace Nuno Espirito Santo and the fourth-place finish last season has revitalised the centre-forward.
“I’m just looking forward to the new season and looking forward to seeing what we can do,” he told reporters during the pre-season tour to South Korea. “It’s a big season. We’ve made some big signings, early signings which is great. We haven’t won a trophy in a long time.
“We haven’t been at the level we know we can in the last two or three years, although we’ve done really well to get a Champions League spot. That gave everyone a good boost around the whole club, and an incentive to go and push on this season. We’ve got that to look forward to but there’s still work to do before the start of the new season.”
Nicolas Pepe tells Arsenal fans he is going nowhere despite shock Newcastle transfer links for £72m flop winger
Nicolas Pepe appears to have committed his future to Arsenal.
The Gunners are open to the £72million winger leaving this summer.
But there has been a lack of concrete interest in the club’s record signing.
Newcastle are sniffing around, according to 90min, but as of yet an offer has failed to materialise.
And now Pepe himself has revealed he is “determined” to continue with the Gunners.
The Ivory Coast international has vowed he has worked hard on his game over the summer break having netted just three goals in all competitions last season.
Pepe posted a picture to his Instagram account of himself in pre-season action.
The winger captioned the upload: “I worked hard during the summer. Change lot of things. Im focus and determined with @arsenal and my teammates.”
Pepe has been part of boss Mikel Arteta’s squad in pre-season, starting two of the club’s four games, and coming on as a sub in the other two.
Arsenal though are keen to shift the deadwood this summer in order to free up funds for new arrivals.
The Gunners have already signed five new players this transfer window.
Although a lack of interest in Pepe could see him stay put in North London.
Pepe has scored 27 goals and provided 21 assists in 112 games for Arsenal since his mega-money move from Lille three years ago.
