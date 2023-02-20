Kim Zolciak’s husband cleans mansion up for foreclosure

Kim Zolciak’s home may be up for foreclosure, but she’s going to make sure it stays clean.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 44, shared a video of her NFL star husband, Kroy Biermann, vacuuming one of the rooms of their 7-bedroom mansion in nothing but his black boxers.

“Get yourself a man that does it all, folks, OK?” the former Bravolebrity was heard saying in the clip posted to her Instagram Story Sunday.

“Mhm … yes sir,” Zolciak added as she zoomed in on her man, 37.

This is the first time that the former reality TV star has even alluded to her home since news broke that it is set to be auctioned by Trust Bank on March 7.

According to the statement obtained by People, the pair defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the home in 2016.

A rep for the couple, however, did not respond to request for comment about the foreclosure.

Zolciak had previously addressed the foreclosure rumors that her house was being sold for a mere $275,000, saying she wasn’t planning on going anywhere any time soon.

She told her followers via Instagram Story last November, “My house was not sold for $257,000. If you guys think that I would let my home, that we put millions and millions of dollars [into], go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, OK? For real.”

They had originally bought it for $880,000 in 2012. However, it is worth triple the amount now.

Back in 2014, the couple had also faced foreclosure but they managed to settle their mansion’s debt.

Nonetheless, this is not the first time that the family has had issues managing their funds.

Biermann was previously accused of owing his former NFL agent $22,000 in unpaid fees, while Zolciak has admitted to losing $250,000 while gambling overseas.