Kim Zolciak’s daughters deny ‘crazy’ foreclosure rumors

Kim Zolciak’s oldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana Biermann, slammed the “crazy” rumors that their Georgia mansion is in foreclosure and set to be auctioned off.

“Don’t believe everything you hear,” Ariana, 21, told TMZ paps after landing at LAX on Wednesday, claiming that it’s all a big “misunderstanding.”

In fact, the sisters even noted that they had slept at their mom’s home the night prior and had no plans on leaving anytime soon.

“Everything is still there,” Ariana continued. “We all live there.”

Brielle, 25, added that the family had “gone through this already in November” when rumors first surfaced that their home was foreclosed on for a mere $257,000 — which it didn’t.

In response, her younger sister joked that they’ll just have to “see what happens March 7.”

Fulton County shared a notice last week stating the massive mansion was going to be auctioned off by Trust Bank on March 7 after Kim and her husband, Kroy Biermann, defaulted on a $1.65 million loan.

Despite the upcoming auction, Kim took to social media to flaunt her lavish estate, complete with crystal chandeliers, an elevator, a basketball court and spa.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star even shared a video of Kroy vacuuming one of the home’s seven bedrooms in nothing but his boxers.

Kim and Kroy bought the home — which also faced foreclosure in 2014 — for $880,000 in 2012.

Since then, the home — which they’ve put “millions and millions dollars into” — has nearly tripled that amount.

Along with Ariana and Brielle, the “Don’t Be Tardy” stars share kids Kroy “KJ” Jagger Jr., 11, Kash Kade, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9.