The estranged Biermanns appear to have Georgia police on speed dial.

Kim Zolciak called the cops on her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, late last Thursday and told authorities that she felt unsafe in the home, TMZ reported.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star can be heard on the 911 call telling an operator that the former Atlanta Falcons player took both of her cell phones and locked himself in the master bedroom, so she couldn’t leave the house.

“I have neither of them. He’s kept them from me for hours,” she said.

“I need to leave because I don’t feel safe here.”

Zolciak, 45, explained to the operator that she bought the second phone because Biermann, 38, took her first one in November and left her “scared.”

She apologized for calling 911 over “trivial stuff” but said the ongoing turmoil in her household is “just exhausting.”

It’s unclear how the visit went, but both Biermann and Zolciak appeared in court the following day for a hearing that already had been on the calendar.

Zolciak also sic’d the police on her estranged husband back in August when he once again locked himself in their bedroom and refused to retrieve her belongings, which included a $1,000 face moisturizer.

Shocking bodycam footage from an officer called to mediate the situation showed Zolciak claiming that the former pro athlete “threatened” her and “had been physical before,” so that is why she wanted to involve the authorities.

At one point a police officer told Biermann, “Sir, if you continue down this road, it’s not going to go well,” later adding, “You are now making me feel very uncomfortable and unsafe.”

Biermann replied, “I didn’t do anything to you,” and claimed that his “safety [is] in jeopardy,” suggesting that he is fearful that Zolciak would become combative once they leave.

The former couple have been battling it out since Biermann filed for divorce for a second time in late August.

He’s requesting sole legal and sole physical custody of their four minor children: Kroy Jr. “KJ,” 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.