Thursday, October 5, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIESKim Zolciak tells cops she feels unsafe in home with Kroy Biermann...
CELEBRITIES

Kim Zolciak tells cops she feels unsafe in home with Kroy Biermann in 911 call

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Kim Zolciak tells cops she feels unsafe in home with Kroy Biermann in 911 call

The estranged Biermanns appear to have Georgia police on speed dial.

Kim Zolciak called the cops on her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, late last Thursday and told authorities that she felt unsafe in the home, TMZ reported.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star can be heard on the 911 call telling an operator that the former Atlanta Falcons player took both of her cell phones and locked himself in the master bedroom, so she couldn’t leave the house.

“I have neither of them. He’s kept them from me for hours,” she said.

“I need to leave because I don’t feel safe here.”

Zolciak, 45, explained to the operator that she bought the second phone because Biermann, 38, took her first one in November and left her “scared.”

She apologized for calling 911 over “trivial stuff” but said the ongoing turmoil in her household is “just exhausting.”

It’s unclear how the visit went, but both Biermann and Zolciak appeared in court the following day for a hearing that already had been on the calendar.

Zolciak also sic’d the police on her estranged husband back in August when he once again locked himself in their bedroom and refused to retrieve her belongings, which included a $1,000 face moisturizer.

Shocking bodycam footage from an officer called to mediate the situation showed Zolciak claiming that the former pro athlete “threatened” her and “had been physical before,” so that is why she wanted to involve the authorities.

At one point a police officer told Biermann, “Sir, if you continue down this road, it’s not going to go well,” later adding, “You are now making me feel very uncomfortable and unsafe.”

Biermann replied, “I didn’t do anything to you,” and claimed that his “safety [is] in jeopardy,” suggesting that he is fearful that Zolciak would become combative once they leave.

The former couple have been battling it out since Biermann filed for divorce for a second time in late August.

He’s requesting sole legal and sole physical custody of their four minor children: Kroy Jr. “KJ,” 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

Previous article
Full Text Of Atiku Abubakar’s Speech on Tinubu’s CSU certificate
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network