Kim Kardashian’s ‘soul dies’ for Khloé as Tristan’s baby scandal breaks
Kim Kardashian said her “soul dies” for Khloé Kardashian when she found out that Tristan Thompson cheated on her sister again — this time with Maralee Nichols.
Thompson’s paternity lawsuit drama breaks on this week’s episode of “The Kardashians” and the Skims founder was the first to find out about the news.
“No, I’m not f–king lying. I’m like shaking for her,” Kim told Kylie Jenner over the phone from the gym at 6:30 a.m. PT. “My soul dies for her.”
Kim then proceeded to read Kylie the NBA player’s legal declaration verbatim in which he admitted to having sex with Nichols on his 30th birthday.
“Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?” Kylie asked.
“Khloé threw him his 30th birthday, so he went home from the birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl,” an enraged Kim said. “I just sent it to him, and I go, ‘Does Khloé know about this?’”
Blac Chyna ‘ready to face’ Rob Kardashian in ‘nightmare’ court case after boxing match
Blac Chyna feels prepared to fight ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian in court — especially after she dukes it out in a charity boxing match this weekend.
“She is ready to face Rob in court and just wants to get past this nightmare,” a source exclusively tells Page Six.
“But right now her focus is on her children and the fight to raise money for the animals.”
The 34-year-old mom of two is squaring off against Instagram model Alysia Magen at Damon Feldman’s Celebrity Boxing event at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Saturday.
UFC champ Rashad Evans will play referee, while rapper Flavor Flav will serve as ring announcer. Chyna’s participation in the event will benefit the Pasadena Humane society. This, of course, won’t be her only public battle this month.
After losing a lengthy legal war with the Kardashian-Jenners over claims that the family used their influence to tarnish Chyna’s reputation and cancel a second season of “Rob & Chyna,” the former E! star will spar with just Rob, 35, in a new trial that has been scheduled to begin June 13.
Chyna has accused him of posting “revenge porn” of her on the internet following their 2017 split.
“She wanted to settle, but Rob has made things impossible. He continues to offer very little for what he has put her through,” the insider adds, addressing claims made this week by Rob and his legal team that Chyna backed out of a pre-discussed settlement.
“Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential,” Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, previously told us in a statement. “Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions.”
Despite her ongoing drama with Rob, Chyna tells Page Six that she has maintained a positive outlook thanks to her new love of boxing.
“I loved training for this so much that I have decided I’m not going to stop after this fight,” says the Lashed Cosmetics founder, who shares son King, 9, and daughter Dream, 5, with exes Tyga and Rob, respectively.
“I’ve seen my kids do some training and I’d like to do it as a family,” she continues. “We have little punching bags at home and they have their own little gloves. It’s so cute!”
Chyna says she hopes to inspire her children through her athletic endeavors.
“I want my kids to see my strength and build their own strength in their life,” she tells us. “I’m also just really excited about the fight on Saturday because I’m doing this for a charity that means a lot to me.”
Another bonus? Chyna says that clocking in sessions with boxing pro Tamara Frapasella — who memorably “beat” Kim Kardashian on a Season 4 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” — has helped her get in the “best shape” of her life.
More recently, Chyna has upped her training game with Frapasella’s husband, Justin Fortune — who notably trains boxing legend Manny Pacquiao — at his Fortune Gym in Hollywood, Calif.
In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, the “Doom” rapper looks like a total knockout as she flaunts her fit frame in a white tank top and matching shorts during practice with Fortune.
“I lost 11 pounds,” she enthuses. “I’m just a little smaller, but dynamite comes in small packages.”
Britney Spears marries fiancé Sam Asghari in fairy-tale wedding
Britney Spears finally got her happily ever after.
The pop star married her fiancé, Sam Asghari, Thursday night in the backyard of her mansion in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
The star-studded guest list included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace, the latter of whom designed Spears’ dress for her fairy-tale wedding.
The bride’s attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, and backup dancers from her Las Vegas residency, “Piece of Me,” were also in attendance.
However, Spears’ estranged parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, were not there — nor were her sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.
Her brother, Bryan Spears, was the only immediate family member on hand.
The big day started out chaotically, as the “Womanizer” singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, was arrested outside her home early Thursday afternoon after attempting to crash the wedding.
A source told Page Six exclusively that Spears was “shaken” by the incident but refused to let it “get her down.” Rosengart, meanwhile, told us that he was “working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, got engaged in September 2021 after nearly five years of dating.
After the actor proposed, the former Mouseketeer quickly got to work on drafting a prenuptial agreement with the help of a family law attorney, according to documents obtained by Page Six at the time.
Spears said during an impassioned court speech in June 2021 that she had wanted to tie the knot and have a child with Asghari sooner but was not allowed due to her restrictive conservatorship, which controlled her personal life and money from February 2008 until its termination in November 2021.
“I have an [IUD] in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby, and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she told a Los Angeles judge at the time. “I feel ganged up on, I feel bullied, and I feel left out and alone.”
Following the dissolution of the 13-year legal arrangement, the “Toxic” singer and Asghari announced in April that she was pregnant. She suffered a miscarriage in May, but the couple have vowed to “continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”
Spears met Asghari in October 2016 when the chiseled personal trainer played her love interest in her “Slumber Party” music video.
They started dating soon after, with the Grammy winner making their relationship Instagram-official in January 2017.
Spears and Asghari made several public appearances together in the years that followed, including at the GLAAD Media Awards in April 2018 and the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” premiere in July 2019.
“Sam has been a huge support for Britney,” a source told Page Six in June 2021. “He helps boost her confidence.”
The “Crossroads” actress was previously married to Alexander, a childhood friend from Louisiana, for an infamous 55 hours in January 2004 and backup dancer-turned-DJ Kevin Federline, who is the father of her sons, from October 2004 to July 2007.
Chaney Jones denies Kanye West breakup reports: Stop spreading ‘fake news’
Chaney Jones hit back at reports that she and Kanye West have broken up with a tribute video in honor of his 45th birthday Wednesday.
Jones shared a montage to Instagram that featured photos of her and West throughout their courtship, and over it she wrote, “Happy birthday baby [black-heart emoji] I love youuuuu.”
She also denied the reports directly in a comment on TMZ’s post, writing, “Please stop posting and spreading fake news about my relationship. Have some respect, it’s his birthday.”
On Wednesday afternoon, she posted another video of the pair in a car with the caption, “Laughing with you is my favorite.”
Jones’ tribute comes after she wiped all photos of her and the Yeezy fashion designer from her Instagram grid, which only further fueled the breakup rumors.
A source on West’s side told Page Six exclusively Tuesday that the rapper and Jones’ relationship became “choppy” after their trip to Tokyo in May but also acknowledged West’s history of erratic behavior.
“You know how things are. Tomorrow they might be posted together again,” our insider shared without having known they would absolutely nail that timing.
Hours later, TMZ reported that the artist and his 24-year-old Kim Kardashian look-alike muse had split following the trip to Japan, but the outlet couldn’t verify who broke up with whom.
The split rumors first surfaced over the weekend when the “Thru the Wire” rapper was photographed seeing “Top Gun: Maverick” with model Monica Corgan.
Jones and the “Heartless” performer first sparked romance rumors in February, and she later confirmed their relationship by posting photos from a “Date Night.” The romance appeared to turn serious when Jones tattooed his name on her wrist.
