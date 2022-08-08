CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian ‘very sad’ about Pete Davidson breakup: It’s ‘been hard’
Kim Kardashian has the breakup blues.
The reality star is “very sad” about her split from Pete Davidson last week, a source tells Page Six exclusively.
Our insider says it’s “been hard” for Kardashian, 41, who dated Davidson, 28, for nine months.
We’re told “distance and schedules” contributed to the pair’s decision to call it quits, but they still “love and respect” each other.
The “Kardashians” star will always care for the “Saturday Night Live” alum and “have his back,” our source shares.
Another insider previously told us that although both parties are “bummed” their romance didn’t go the distance, they’re not terribly shocked.
“Pete knew it wasn’t going to work,” the second source said. “He’d been saying it for a while — and Kim knew it, too.”
A third insider told us that the duo’s age difference played a role in why they parted ways.
With 13 years between them, the third source explained that they are “just in very different places at the moment.”
Davidson has been spending much of his summer working on a movie in Australia, while Kardashian is juggling her businesses and co-parenting her four young children with ex-husband Kanye West in Los Angeles.
Now, the beauty mogul has the added stress of dealing with West’s latest social media antics.
On Monday morning, three days after the news of Kete’s split broke, the “Gold Digger” rapper, 45, posted an image on Instagram of a doctored New York Times front-page article with the headline, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”
It wasn’t the first time West — who dubbed Davidson “Skete” during their one-sided feud earlier this year — invoked the comedian’s death, leaving Kardashian “livid.”
“Kanye is back to his old ways, and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior toward the people she loves and cares about,” an insider told us, adding that the petty move only reinforces “why there will never be a chance of reconciliation” between the former couple, who became legally single in March.
Another source shared with us that Kardashian asked West to delete the post several times before he finally did Monday afternoon.
CELEBRITIES
Kanye West reacts to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s breakup
Kanye West showed no mercy after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup.
The rapper on Monday shared an Instagram photo of a fake newspaper headline reading “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”
The post came three days after reports surfaced that Kardashian and Davidson were done after nine months of dating.
West, who was married to Kardashian from 2014 until their split in 2021, publicly took issue with the reality star’s relationship with the comedian Davidson.
In March, West released a music video for the song “Eazy” that appeared to depict an animated Davidson being kidnapped and buried alive.
Later that month, Davidson texted West that he was “In bed with your wife” during a spat with the “Mercy” rapper, according to screenshots posted on Instagram at the time by comedian Dave Sirus.
[ Pete Davidson tells Kanye West he’s in ‘bed with your wife’ as rapper rants about custody of kids with Kim Kardashian ]
West, 45, shared Instagram videos that day complaining about custody of his four kids with Kardashian, saying in one video, “The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife.”
Kardashian, 41, and West’s divorce was finalized this year. West, who goes by the stage name Ye, has been publicly vocal about his hopes of getting back together.
The 24-time Grammy winner and the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star have two daughters and two sons. Their kids range in age from 3 to 9 years old.
The Staten Island-born Davidson, 28, ended his eight-season run on “Saturday Night Live” earlier this year. He was previously engaged to pop star Ariana Grande and has also dated the actress Kate Beckinsale.
CELEBRITIES
VIDEO: Why Kizz Daniel was arrested in Tanzania
Music star, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, also known as Kizz Daniel has allegedly been arrested by the Tanzanian Police.
Kizz Daniel was arrested for not showing up at his scheduled concert.
He was scheduled to perform at the Warehouse, Old Nextdoor Arena in Tanzania on Sunday but did not show up to the venue.
Disgruntled fans had taken to social media, expressing displeasure over the Singer’s failure to show up on Sunday.
Reports said the ‘Buga’ crooner refused to mount the stage because he allegedly forgot his travelling bag in Uganda and didn’t want to wear borrowed clothes.
However, the angry fans who reportedly paid $5000 for tables were seen hurling bottles at each other and destroying properties at the event centre.
A viral video of the arrest showed the singer wearing a hooded jacket and being led into a police vehicle.
This is the second time the singer has failed to perform at a fully booked concert while fans waited.
He had last month kept fans waiting for hours at his DMV concert in New York but later blamed his no-show on immigration challenges.
CELEBRITIES
‘Magnum, P.I.’ star, Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 after a car crash
American actor, Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role on the action crime series “Magnum, P.I.,” has died at the age of 83.
Mosley died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 7, as a result of injuries he sustained in a car accident in Lynwood, California, on Thursday, Mosley’s daughter Ch-a Mosley.
The actor died surrounded by family after the car accident had left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in critical condition.
“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all,” his daughter said as she announced his death.
“I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.” She added
Mosley starred in more than 150 episodes of “Magnum, P.I.” alongside Tom Selleck in the crime-adventure series, which aired for eight seasons from 1980 until 1988. Mosley also made an appearance in a more recent reboot of the hit show, as another character, John Booky, according to his IMDb page.
In addition to “Magnum, P.I.,” the Los Angeles native played the role of Coach Ricketts in the 1990s sitcom “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”
He also appeared on “Sanford and Son,” “Love Boat,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files,” “Starsky and Hutch” and dozens of other TV series.
Mosley is survived by his wife Antoinette “Toni” and three children.
