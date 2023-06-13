Kim Kardashian, 42, experiences a massive wardrobe blunder in a new social media post.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories on Monday (June 12), where she showed off a selection of neon dresses from her Skims fashion collection.

In the videos, the mother-of-four flaunted her figure in a bright yellow and neon pink dresses as she was on set for a fun fashion shoot where she flaunted her curves.

In one of her Stories, Kim flaunted her floor-length gown while looking in a large mirror as her slashed outfit had a large slit to show off her toned stomach.

The hot pink dress was strapless and had no slit in it as the model was also seen modelling sleeves that were optional to wear with the outfit.

In other videos, the Skkn founder also tried on shorter skin-tight dresses as well as a barely-there neon bodysuit.

While filming the video, the reality star experienced a major wardrobe malfunction as her cleavage was seemingly visible in the garments’ thin fabric.

Her viewers went to Twitter to share some reactions to the accidental blunder.

One person tweeted: “Don’t think Kim was trying to show it all off on her Story, but she did.”

Another follower tweeted: “Anyone else seen Kim’s Story today? damn.”

While a third chimed in, adding: “Kim gets sexier and sexier with age.”

This isn’t the first time Kim has nearly shown off more than she bargained for while wearing certain fashion pieces.

While attending the Time 100 gala earlier this year, the mother-of-four narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction while wearing a see-through white dress.

Kim was dressed in a skin-tight white dress that flattered her curves. However, the ensemble only had two thin straps, which kept it on her body.

Elsewhere in the Kardashian universe, Kim’s older sister Kourtney wowed fans with a sizzling snap as she donned a racy lace black bra and a floor-length robe as she posed up a storm for a mirror selfie.

Kourtney looked absolutely unreal as she donned added a floor-length black robe to the outfit and a pair of huge boots.