Kim Kardashian sizzled in a lace-up gown as she expressed her honour after officiating at her hair stylist’s wedding in the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

The reality TV star, 42, took to Instagram after the nuptials of Chris Appleton, 39, and his actor beau Lukas Gage, 27, while wearing the revealing leather outfit.

Mum-of-four Kim also added that five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain surprised the duo by “singing their song” at the renowned Sin City venue.

Kanye West’s ex-wife was seen posing outside of the chapel as she flashed her signature peace signs, thanking her hairdresser pal for “a day to always remember”.

The SKIMS founder completed her look with her hair in straight style, along with a studded black choker and strappy heels.

Chris also shared a number of the snaps from the occasion, with Kim taking to the comments section, saying: “The most fun night ever!!! Filled with so much love.”

The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been the site of many quick celebrity weddings, and is noted for its “Drive-thru Tunnel of Love”.

It apparently has helped around 800,000 couples tie the knot, and employs a number of ministers who can tailor any ceremony to a couple’s wishes.

In Kim’s Instagram picture, a sign outside the venue proclaims that Joan Collins and Michael Jordan both sealed their wedding vows by getting married there.