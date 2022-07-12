CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian shares intimate pics from pool day with Pete Davidson
Keeping up with Kete.
Kim Kardashian gave fans an intimate glimpse into her relationship with Pete Davidson on social media on Monday.
The “Kardashians” star, 41, posted a slideshow on Instagram of her and the “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28, spending a day together at the pool.
In the images, the couple are seen lounging around the house and being very comfortable with one another.
Kardashian was photographed in most shots in a black crop top and sweat shorts and also a bikini. Meanwhile, Davidson was shirtless with a pair of gray sweat pants and a beanie.
The Skims founder playfully placed her feet on her beau’s chest in two of the photos.
The carousel gives fans a look into the pair’s everyday life just hours after they teased how they keep their sex life spicy in the newest “Kardashians” trailer.
In the teaser clip for Season 2, which was released Monday, Kardashian asked Davidson if he wanted to shower with her as she was undressing from an event in front of her sister Khloé Kardashian and members of her team.
The “King of Staten Island” star was seen without hesitation running at the opportunity to take a bath with his lady and even jokingly dropped his smartphone in the process.
Kim and Davidson have been going strong for nearly a year.
They began dating in October 2021 after the reality star’s hosting debut on “SNL,” in which they shared a kiss during a Princess Jasmine and Aladdin-themed skit — a moment which has been inked onto his clavicle.
Kim recently revealed that she waited six months to introduce her four kids with Kanye West to her new boyfriend after consulting with therapists and loved ones.
Sources previously said Kim’s relationship with Davidson is “so easy and effortless” and there is “a lot of laughing and smiling,” which is evidenced by the photos the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum shared on Monday.
Nicki Minaj allegedly pushes fan during chaotic meet-and-greet in London
A Nicki Minaj fan claims the rapper shoved him as he tried to get a selfie with her during a chaotic meet-and-greet in London on Monday.
In a TikTok video captured by user theyluviish, a mob of people could be seen surrounding the rapper, 39, who begged them to “back up.”
Ignoring her pleas and wanting to take advantage of her proximity, he appeared to lean back against her to take a video.
As he threw up a peace sign and pursed his lips, Minaj could be seen telling him to “back up” before he was seemingly shoved out of the way.
“Nicki Minaj literally pushed me omg 😂,” the fan claimed in the TikTok, adding, “My fave literally touched me 😂😍.”
The fan further claimed in the comment section of his video that he was “just happy Nicki touched” him. “Thank you Nicki for stopping by,” he concluded.
A rep for Minaj did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
The alleged incident happened after the “Starships” rapper — who had performed at the Wireless Festival on Sunday — took to Instagram Live Monday morning to announce she was hosting an impromptu meet-and-greet in Camden Town, London.
Hundreds of people showed up at Cafe Koko, according to The Mirror, and mobbed Minaj when she arrived. She took to Twitter to beg fans to get out of the streets so she could properly meet them as she shared a video of the mobs.
“Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars. Pls [sic] don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼” she tweeted.
Police were forced to surround the rapper and decided it was best to escort her back to her car so they could get a better handle on the crowds, but ultimately had to cancel the event.
“In the interests of safety the event managers took the decision that the event would not go ahead,” Camden Police tweeted on Monday. “Members of the public are advised not to travel to the area … Crowds are leaving and police remain on scene. No arrests.”
Katie Price reveals huge new tattoos as she hits beach in a bikini on Thai holiday
Katie Price has revealed three huge new tattoos on holiday in Thailand.
The 44-year-old took to the beach in a pastel bikini and showed off her attention-grabbing body art.
The animal-loving star has had a horse inked across her stomach leaving a trail of flowers in its wake.
And she’s had a large eagle-like wing tattooed on each of her thighs, again embellished with flowers.
The surprise new designs come after Katie overcame a bout of suspected food poisoning that forced her to take a break from social media.
Her new designs join a garter around her upper thigh, portraits of fiancé Carl Woods on her forearms and a floral tribute to terminally ill mum Amy.
Katie looked proud of her new designs as she strutted her stuff on the beach before taking a seat on a bean bag.
She has been enjoying some rest and relaxation following a string of court appearances.
Yesterday we showed her relaxing in a hammock in a neon green bikini.
In her latest snaps she wore striking shades and chatted on the phone during her solo beach day.
Katie, whose long-running bankruptcy case is still yet to be resolved, has been flogging used clothes on Depop and sexy pics on Only Fans in recent months.
Kim and Khloé Kardashian twin in matching bikinis during ‘Kamp Koko’ getaway
We love a matching sister moment.
During Khloé Kardashian’s 39th birthday getaway to Turks and Caicos – dubbed “Kamp Koko” – the reality star twinned with Kim Kardashian for a sexy photoshoot in the ocean.
Khloé and Kim, 41, sported matching black string bikinis, with the birthday girl tagging their respective Good American and Skims fashion brands in her Instagram post.
“We are still looking for that damn diamond,” she joked in the caption, referencing a famous scene from a 2011 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
At the time, Kim couldn’t stop freaking out after she lost a $75,000 earring in the ocean during a trip to Bora Bora.
The incident occurred after her now ex-husband Kris Humphries pushed her off the dock and into the water.
On her own account, Kim posted a slideshow from their sultry beach shoot, simply captioning it, “Khloé’s Bday Trip.”
The new bikini pics came just one day after Khloé shared pics and videos of pink balloons festooning the entrance to “Kylie Air,” aka a decked-out private jet from sister Kylie Jenner.
“Wheels Up on Kylie Air 💕 Kamp KoKo is underway,” she wrote in the caption of the post, which also featured glimpses of her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and brother Rob Kardashian’s 5-year-old daughter, Dream.
Rob, 35, later shared a series of snaps of his daughter having a blast at their tropical destination, captioning it, “Paradise with Dream #KampKoko 💙💙🎆🎆🍹🍹.”
Noticeably absent from the trip was Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson, though it appears the NBA star may have sent her pink peonies for her actual birthday on June 27.
Before jetting off for their tropical trip, Khloé’s family threw her a pre-birthday bash at mom Kris’ sleek new home in California. For the occasion, the “Kardashians” star went all-in on the Barbiecore trend, sporting a skin-tight, hot pink PVC mini-dress for her party.
