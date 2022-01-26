CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian Responds to Ex Kanye West’s Claims About a Second Sex Tape with Ray J
Kim Kardashian has reacted to estranged husband, Kanye West’s claim of stopping her ex-boyfriend Ray-J from releasing her second sex tape.
Kanye made the claim in an interview with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked. In the video released on Tuesday January 25, West, 44, claimed that he obtained a laptop with unreleased footage of Kardashian, 41, with her ex-boyfriend, Ray J. (The sex tape, which was filmed while the pair were dating in 2003, went public in 2007 and led to years of controversy for Kardashian.)
The rapper’s claim first came up in his interview while he was discussing “people [who] intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you.”
Kanye went on to reference his estranged wife’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. During the October 2021 episode, Kardashian kissed now-boyfriend Pete Davidson during an Aladdin sketch while West was sitting in the audience.
He said;
“How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me? And everybody’s like, ‘Oh that’s cool.’
“After I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red-eye [flight]. I met this man at the airport, and got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”
“And then, I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it.
“You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? Cause it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”
However a rep for Kardashian has denied the existence of a second sex tape. The statement read;
“After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip.
“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”
Kim Kardashian has addressed her sex tape several times in the past, and the ways in which it impacted her personal life.
In October 2018, the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that West was warned by others not to date her because of the tape.
CELEBRITIES
Princess Cristina of Spain separates from husband one week after photos of him with another woman leaked and exposed his affair
King Felipe of Spain’s younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage and four children together.
“By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us,” the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.
The announcement comes one week after photos revealed Urdangarin’s affair with another woman. Urdangarin and the woman were photographed holding hands during a visit to southern France.
When asked about his affair, Urdangarin told reporters, “These things happen. It is a difficulty that we will manage with the utmost tranquillity and together as we have always done.”
Princess Cristina, who is known as the Infanta Cristina in Spain and remains sixth-in-line to the throne, currently lives and works in Switzerland.
CELEBRITIES
I’m not a drug trafficker – Comedian De General speaks after release
Nigerian comedian, Joshua Sunday, popularly known as De General, has said he is not a drug trafficker.
De General said this in a new video shared on his Instagram page, after he regained freedom from detention.
The skit maker mentioned that he would not have been released from custody if he were a drug trafficker.
”As you all can see, I’m alive, healthy, back in the house. I just want to debunk the news speculating that De General is a drug trafficker.
“I’m not a drug trafficker. If I was a drug trafficker, you think they would allow me to go like that? I only traffic laughter,” he said.
The comedian was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his apartment.
De General was convicted of drug trafficking by a Federal High Court in Lagos alongside Caleb William, for unlawfully dealing in 15g of cannabis and 14g of tramadol in Lagos State.
They were both charged to court with three counts of trafficking Tramadol and Cannabis Sativa.
The duo after pleading guilty in court told the court that they have never tasted drugs, admitting that the substances found on them were props for their comedy skit.
Justice Daniel Osiagor, in his ruling said that the volume of substance found on them was minimal so he would rather convict the defendants and caution them, rather than sentence them.
The judge warned the defendants and asked them to “go and sin no more”.
CELEBRITIES
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy reveal the sex of their newborn baby
Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy have revealed the sex of their first child
The American TV host and the rapper announced the birth of their child on Instagram on January 11 with a sweet snap of a baby blanket covered in footprints with the nametag “Baby Jenkins” nearby.
Speaking on The Real, the co-host, 43, shared that her child Monaco is a baby girl.
“That’s the part that I’m still just so overwhelmed with,” Mai says of becoming a girl mom in a preview clip for the Wednesday episode. “I can’t explain to you how many visions jumped into my head this moment I put that little girl into my hands. I thought about my relationship with Mama Mai. That already, I can’t wait to have that bond with Monaco.”
