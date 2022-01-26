Kim Kardashian Responds to Ex Kanye West’s Claims About a Second Sex Tape with Ray J

Kim Kardashian has reacted to estranged husband, Kanye West’s claim of stopping her ex-boyfriend Ray-J from releasing her second sex tape.

Kanye made the claim in an interview with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked. In the video released on Tuesday January 25, West, 44, claimed that he obtained a laptop with unreleased footage of Kardashian, 41, with her ex-boyfriend, Ray J. (The sex tape, which was filmed while the pair were dating in 2003, went public in 2007 and led to years of controversy for Kardashian.)

The rapper’s claim first came up in his interview while he was discussing “people [who] intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you.”

Kanye went on to reference his estranged wife’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. During the October 2021 episode, Kardashian kissed now-boyfriend Pete Davidson during an Aladdin sketch while West was sitting in the audience.

He said;

“How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me? And everybody’s like, ‘Oh that’s cool.’

“After I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red-eye [flight]. I met this man at the airport, and got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

“And then, I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it.

“You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? Cause it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

However a rep for Kardashian has denied the existence of a second sex tape. The statement read;

“After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip.

“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

Kim Kardashian has addressed her sex tape several times in the past, and the ways in which it impacted her personal life.

In October 2018, the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that West was warned by others not to date her because of the tape.