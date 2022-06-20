CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian praises ‘best dad’ Kanye West on Father’s Day
Kim Kardashian celebrated Father’s Day by praising ex Kanye West via social media.
“Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye ✨,” the reality star, 41, wrote in a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Sunday.
The message was accompanied by a pic of the rapper, 45, smiling and posing with their kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
The Skims founder also honored her late father, Robert Kardashian, and gave a shout-out to “best step dad” Caitlyn Jenner for raising her and her famous siblings with mom Kris Jenner.
“The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you’re all the way up in heaven,” Kim captioned one of her pics with Robert, who died in 2003 at the age of 59.
“They have [sic] me the cutest suggestions 🤗 I miss you and love with all my soul ✨♾.”
Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The two were declared legally single in March.
Kim has since moved on with “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson. She and the comedian started dating after she hosted the sketch comedy show in October 2021. The two became Instagram-official in March and have been packing on the PDA ever since.
At the beginning of their relationship, West couldn’t seem to hide his disapproval of Kim’s new beau, often taking to social media to make digs at Davidson (whom he nicknamed “Skete”) in since-deleted posts.
The rapper even criticized the “King of Staten Island” star, in the lyrics and music videos for his song “Eazy” with The Game.
CELEBRITIES
Julia Fox, Amelia Hamlin touch tongues amid Kanye West, Scott Disick breakups
When the men go away, the exes will play.
Julia Fox and Amelia Gray Hamlin – who dated Kanye West and Scott Disick, respectively – recently linked up for a wild night out together.
Hamlin, 21, shared a series of photos from their outing via Instagram on Sunday, with her and Fox, 32, licking on lollipops and twinning with matched bleached eyebrows.
In one of the sultry pics, Hamlin stuck out her bright red tongue while Fox posed with one hand on her hip and a soft smile.
A second snap showed both stars touching tongues as they shared a lick of the same red lollipop while staring into the camera.
Hamlin used various pink emojis – including a heart, lollipop and brain – to caption her weekend photo dump.
Meanwhile, Fox took to her Instagram Stories to repost a photo of her, Hamlin and Alex Wang sitting on a couch together and posing for a pic.
Hamlin moved to New York City last fall – where Fox has been living and socializing for years. The two also walked in LaQuan Smith’s show for New York Fashion Week back in February.
Besides having the Big Apple and modeling in common, both ladies had relationships with two of the Kardashian sister’s exes
Fox and West, 45, had a whirlwind romance after meeting on New Year’s Eve. Their short-lived relationship – which came nearly a year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye – ended in February.
Kim, 41, has since moved on with ”Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson. She and West continue to co-parent their four kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Hamlin and Disick, 39, were first linked in October 2020 following the reality star’s split from Sofia Richie.
They became Instagram-official in February, but Hamlin called it off with Disick less than a year later in September 2021.
Disick previously dated Kourtney Kardashian on and off for nearly 10 years before calling it quits for good in 2015. The exes share three kids: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.
Kourtney, 43, has since married Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
Two actors from Netflix show ‘The Chosen One’ dead after horrific van crash
Actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar of Netflix series “The Chosen One” were killed during a fatal auto accident Thursday, Deadline reports.
The Baja California Department of Culture also confirmed that six other crew members were also injured during the horrific crash, where their van flipped after running off a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.
The show was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia at the time.
“The Chosen One” is the story of a 12-year-old boy coming to the realization that he is the second coming of Christ, and is destined to save humanity. The series is based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross released under the name “Chosen.”
Netflix describes the protagonist as a boy who can “turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead.”
The project — announced in 2017 — is not to be confused for a different series also entitled “The Chosen One,” a thriller which first aired in 2019 and has run for two seasons.
It is also being taped by an independent production company, according to casting calls. Production began in April 2022.
“The development for ‘American Jesus’ is coming along beautifully in the talented and capable hands of Everardo Gout and Leopoldo Gout,” Author Millar said of the project last month.
“I’m blown away by the creative choices that Netflix has allowed us, and particularly since this series will feature Spanish and English dialogue.”
A release date has yet to be announced.
CELEBRITIES
Justin Bieber postpones remaining US shows amid Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
Despite his faith-filled outlook on his “horrific” health situation, Justin Bieber’s work obligations are continuing to be put on hold.
On Thursday, it was announced that the pop star — who is battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome — would be postponing the last nine shows scheduled in the United States leg of his “Justice World Tour.”
“In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed,” read a statement from Bieber’s tour promoter, AEG Presents, which was shared by Summerfest’s Twitter account.
“Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”
The postponed concerts include those in Philadelphia, Penn. (Thursday), Uncasville, Conn. (Saturday), Boston, Mass. (June 20), St. Louis, Mo. (June 23), Milwaukee, Wis. (June 24), Las Vegas, Nev. (June 28), Glendale, Calif. (June 30) and Inglewood, Calif. (July 2 and 3).
Bieber is set to kick off the first of his international shows in Lucca, Italy, on July 31.
The singer, 28, announced his diagnosis with the rare neurological disorder on Instagram last week, showing his 242 million followers his partially paralyzed face.
Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or on the mouth, according to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital. It manifests when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head, and it can sometimes cause paralysis.
Latest News
- Big crowds take to London streets to protest soaring costs of living
- Buhari still waiting for Tinubu’s shortlist of running mates
- Atiku mocks Tinubu, Obi, says they can’t take first and most important decision
- Okotie begs Tinubu, Atiku to step down, wants to succeed Buhari
- Commuters groan as fuel scarcity hits Lagos
Trending
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Bitcoin briefly dropped below $17,800 as sell-off accelerates — here’s what happened
-
NEWS1 day ago
Abiodun Oyebanji of APC wins Ekiti govenorship election
-
NEWS1 day ago
Yahoo boys: Anyone who kills for money will die this week – Pastor Ibiyeomie
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Two actors from Netflix show ‘The Chosen One’ dead after horrific van crash
-
CELEBRITIES5 hours ago
Julia Fox, Amelia Hamlin touch tongues amid Kanye West, Scott Disick breakups
-
ENTERTAINMENT6 hours ago
Drake celebrates ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ release with back-to-back parties in Miami
-
NEWS5 hours ago
Father Mbaka dissociates self from Adoration Ground protest, warns followers against attacking, insulting Enugu Bishop
-
NEWS5 hours ago
Former Nigerian military ruler, Abdulsalami Abubakar flown abroad over ill-health