Monday, July 10, 2023
Kim Kardashian ‘freaking out’ after noticing ‘woman in the window’ of her selfie

Kim Kardashian has “freaked out” after noticing a supposed woman in the window of her selfie.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share her “freak out” moment with her 362million followers.

She posted a selfie she took last week in front of a mirror, wearing a pink dress, while her hair is tied up in a bun and her stunning face is make-up free.

In the background of the snap, the outline of what appears to be a woman is visible, suggesting that Kim could be right that someone was in her photo.

She captioned the post: “Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window.”

Her loyal legion of followers were quick to flock to the comments section, with one writing: “This is a case for the FBI.”

A second said: “Calm down it’s one of the nanny’s or maids”, while a third added: “It’s your reflection genius”.

A fourth quipped: “She either look pregnant or like she’s crying. Either way you don’t need either sis…pray.”

