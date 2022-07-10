Kim Kardashian flaunts slimmed-down beach body in white hot bikini

Kim Kardashian’s latest trip to Turks & Caicos found the beauty hitting the beach in a white bikini, flaunting her 21-pound weight loss during a playful photoshoot.

Kardashian, 41, showcased her slimmed-down curves in a white two-piece, removing a crop top with the words “The Incredible” on it halfway through the shoot, as the beauty was photographed by a friend dressed in all black who kept the reality star laughing between snaps.

The Skims founder faced backlash in June after revealing she dropped 16 pounds in three weeks in an effort to squeeze into Marilyn Monroe’s famous “Happy Birthday” dress for the 2022 Met Gala, which she attended with boyfriend, comic Pete Davidson.

“To me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me,” the reality star told The New York Times following the controversy.

“I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time,’” she added, also insisting that she “didn’t do anything unhealthy” to fit into the frock.

Her personal trainer, Don Brooks, has backed up her statement, saying that she lost the weight in a “healthy way.”

“I think one of the misconceptions is — she works really hard. I was there through the process, and it wasn’t like a starving yourself type of thing,” Brooks told TMZ shortly after the Met Gala. “She’s been on a real balanced diet, and at times she wouldn’t eat as much, but then the second thing was she went to the gym and put the work in.”

Kardashian later shared on The Today Show that she has since lost an additional 5 pounds, bringing her total up to 21 pounds.

“I am down 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose any more weight but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar. A lot of junk food I was eating. I didn’t even realize it. A lot of fried foods. And I completely changed my lifestyle.”