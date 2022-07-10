CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian flaunts slimmed-down beach body in white hot bikini
Kim Kardashian’s latest trip to Turks & Caicos found the beauty hitting the beach in a white bikini, flaunting her 21-pound weight loss during a playful photoshoot.
Kardashian, 41, showcased her slimmed-down curves in a white two-piece, removing a crop top with the words “The Incredible” on it halfway through the shoot, as the beauty was photographed by a friend dressed in all black who kept the reality star laughing between snaps.
The Skims founder faced backlash in June after revealing she dropped 16 pounds in three weeks in an effort to squeeze into Marilyn Monroe’s famous “Happy Birthday” dress for the 2022 Met Gala, which she attended with boyfriend, comic Pete Davidson.
“To me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me,” the reality star told The New York Times following the controversy.
“I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time,’” she added, also insisting that she “didn’t do anything unhealthy” to fit into the frock.
Her personal trainer, Don Brooks, has backed up her statement, saying that she lost the weight in a “healthy way.”
“I think one of the misconceptions is — she works really hard. I was there through the process, and it wasn’t like a starving yourself type of thing,” Brooks told TMZ shortly after the Met Gala. “She’s been on a real balanced diet, and at times she wouldn’t eat as much, but then the second thing was she went to the gym and put the work in.”
Kardashian later shared on The Today Show that she has since lost an additional 5 pounds, bringing her total up to 21 pounds.
“I am down 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose any more weight but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar. A lot of junk food I was eating. I didn’t even realize it. A lot of fried foods. And I completely changed my lifestyle.”
CELEBRITIES
Johnny Depp slams ex-wife Amber Heard on new album with Jeff Beck
He’s silent no more: Johnny Depp is using his latest album to sing out about winning his contentious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, according to a report.
“I think you’ve said enough for one motherf—ing night,” he sings on the record he made with legendary British guitarist Jeff Beck, which is set to be released Friday, the Sunday Times of London reported.
Depp penned two songs on the album, titled “18,” with Beck, the former Yardbirds guitarist. The tunes appear to reveal how Depp may have been feeling during the grueling, weeks-long trial that exposed the couple’s troubled married life to the world.
“You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” he sings on one track, called “Sad Motherf—in’ Parade,” according to the Times.
“If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand,” he belts out in another line of the song.
Depp, 59, joined Beck, 76, on a string of tour dates throughout the UK in June. Their album is named for the youthful age the pair say they feel whenever they play music, the paper reported.
After a nationally televised trial, a seven-person jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages – though Virginia law caps punitive damages at $350,000.
Heard was awarded $2 million in her countersuit against her ex-husband.
CELEBRITIES
Bernadette Peters bites back at Broadway Barks protesters
The situation in Shubert Alley on Saturday afternoon got pretty ruff.
As actress Bernadette Peters was onstage in the Theater District between 44th and 45th Streets promoting her pet adoption charity Broadway Barks, the annual event was interrupted by angry protesters from the Humane Society shouting “animal abuse.”
“Excuse me,” the Tony Award-winning star of such shows as “Gypsy” and “Hello, Dolly!” shouted back.
“You are stomping on the chances of the animals here from being adopted!”
One onlooker in the packed crowd told The Post it was “a ruckus,” and video shows attendees yelling “get out!,” as interlopers holding megaphones are dragged off by security guards.
Co-founded by Peters and Mary Tyler Moore in 1998, the organization’s website says it was created to “promote the adoption of shelter animals.” The Humane Society, meanwhile, bills itself as “the nation’s most effective animal protection organization.”
As banners were raised and snatched away, “Music Man” star Sutton Foster stood onstage grimacing with her pup. Her co-star Hugh Jackman and Billy Crystal from “Mr. Saturday Night” also made appearances.
CELEBRITIES
Toyin Abraham celebrates Kolawole Ajeyemi as he bags endorsement deal with real estate firm (VIDEO/PHOTO)
Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has lavished her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi with sweet words as he bags another endorsement deal.
Ajeyem signed another mouth-watering endorsement deal with a popular real estate firm, KemSan Acres Global Acres Limited on Friday in Lagos.
Abraham took to her Facebook page to praise her husband.
She wrote: Congratulations Oko mi on your endorsement.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW:
Latest News
- Tinubu has settled for Muslim running mate, to inform Buhari today
- Johnny Depp slams ex-wife Amber Heard on new album with Jeff Beck
- Bernadette Peters bites back at Broadway Barks protesters
- Kim Kardashian flaunts slimmed-down beach body in white hot bikini
- Seven released train passengers reunite with families
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Toyin Abraham celebrates Kolawole Ajeyemi as he bags endorsement deal with real estate firm (VIDEO/PHOTO)
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria’s Justice Minister, Malami marries Buhari’s daughter in private ceremony
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi bags endorsement deal with popular real estate firm (VIDEO)
-
NEWS2 days ago
Peter Obi supporters sign petition to ban Deji Adeyanju from Twitter
-
NEWS1 day ago
Kuje jailbreak: Police recapture fleeing Boko Haram member in Nasarawa
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Kirsten Dunst marries longtime boyfriend Jesse Plemons in Jamaica
-
NEWS3 hours ago
UCH cancels proposed N1000 electricity tarrif on patients
-
POLITICS3 hours ago
2023 presidency: Peter Obi is a scam – Deji Adeyanju