Kim Kardashian’s new mystery man checks all her boxes — but she isn’t ready to show him to the world quite yet.

During Thursday’s episode of the “Kardashians,” the Skims founder got candid about the difficulty of dating in the public eye while out to lunch with Scott Disick.

“So, I haven’t really seen you out on any dates or anything,” Disick, 40, said to Kardashian.

“Well, it’s just hard because what do those first dates look like?” she replied. “Behind doors, can’t go out. It’s kind of awkward.”

“Here’s the thing, if you are seen with someone, then if it’s starting to not work out, you almost have to try to make it work a little longer because you’re so embarrassed that it was so quick,” she continued.

During a confessional, the media mogul explained that throughout her fling with Pete Davidson, people made it seem like “a very serious relationship” when in reality, she was just trying to have a good time.

“I just want to sneak around a little bit,” the 42-year-old said. “Like, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak.”

And it turns out she has been sneaking around with a new man, who Disick nicknamed “Fred.”

Kardashian explained that her friends set her up with “Fred” and the twosome went out on a date at an unnamed club in New York City — where she and Davidson, 29, used to have “secret dinners.”

“I don’t want to just date one person, but I’ve never dated … what’s so funny is my friends wanted me to meet someone, so we go to New York and we go to *bleeped*,” she said. “That’s like my spot because there’s a private room downstairs, but then on the internet, it was like, ‘Kim reconnects with Pete at this place.’”

Kardashian started dating the “Saturday Night Live” alum in October 2021 amid her divorce from Kanye West.

The couple was frequently seen at the members-only hotspot Zero Bond during their nine-month romance.

Yet Kardashian made it clear she has since moved on from the comedian and is very happy with her new beau.

“Does he meet the standards?” Disick asked, to which she replied, “Oh, so meets the standards.”

Later in the episode, the Skkn founder was caught on camera texting and smiling during her confessional.

When a crew member asked if she was texting “Fred,” Kardashian — who previously vowed to stay single for “a few years” — quickly replied, “Yep.”

“Two years, my ass!” the producer responded.

“No I’m going to be, I’m going to be!” the reality TV star fired back.

While it’s unclear who Kardashian is dating, last year, the mother of four admitted that she was hoping to find a “scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor [or] attorney.”

However, it appears she may have gone in a different direction, as she was recently linked to former NFL star Tom Brady.