Kim Kardashian may want to put the soccer shirts back in her closet for a while.

After Sevilla defeated Roma in Budapest on Wednesday to win the UEFA Europa League, an image of Kardashian wearing a vintage Giallorossi shirt resurfaced on social media, prompting claims that the “Kardashian soccer curse” is very real.

Kim Kardashian strikes again. 👀 pic.twitter.com/u9yvjO6E9i — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 31, 2023

Kardashian a symbol of bad luck?

Murmurs of a so-called “Kardashian curse” began in earnest when the socialite attended the second leg of Arsenal’s Europa League last 16 tie against Sporting Clube de Portugal. The Gunners were favored, but Sporting eventually advanced after a penalty shootout.

Three days later, Kardashian traveled to France to watch serial Ligue 1 winners PSG take on Rennes, but the Parisian side was stunned in a 2-0 home defeat at Parc des Princes.

Arsenal 1 Sporting 1 (Sporting win on penalties)

PSG 0 Rennes 2 The Kim Kardashian curse is real.😬 pic.twitter.com/8Pb62PeoGz — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) March 19, 2023

Although PSG would end up winning the league title again, Arsenal lost form in April and ended up ceding the Premier League to Manchester City.

In January, Kardashian was seen in Los Angeles donning a 1997/98 Roma shirt. Google searches for the shirt spiked after Kardashian, 42, was photographed in it.

Unfortunately for present-day Roma, Kardashian’s shirt choice appears to have served as a jinx. Jose Mourinho’s men took the lead after 34 minutes on Wednesday, but they conceded a 55th-minute equalizer and lost 4-1 in the penalty shootout, sealing Sevilla’s seventh Europa League crown.