Kim Kardashian transformed into an “albino alligator” for Halloween and covered her entire body in scales to execute the look.

The “Kardashians” star took to Instagram on Thursday to debut the jaw-dropping costume designed by artist Alexis Stone, who turned heads by dressing up as Jack Nicholson for the Balenciaga runway show in Paris last month.

“🤍🐊 Albino Alligator by @thealexisstone,” Kardashian captioned the photo carousel.

For the reptile-inspired costume, the reality star wore prosthetics on her head and chest that were covered in scales.

Stone used body paint on Kardashian to create the alligator’s color and added green contacts to elevate the Halloween vibe.

The mom of four’s hands were also decorated with scales and faux claws in place of her usual manicure.

Fans had mixed reactions to Skims mogul’s reptilian transformation.

“🐊Oh my gosh Kim is iconic 😍 this the best costume of Halloween 👻,” one admirer wrote, while another gushed, “Kimberly 🔥🔥🔥🔥 u just shut down Halloween ‼️‼️”

However, others made digs about Kardashian, with one person writing, “This is her actual form.”

“The reptilian took off her costume for Halloween. How clever!” a second chimed in.

Another person simply called the look “scary.”

Stone revealed on Instagram that it took two weeks to complete the “mammoth task.”

Back in August, the artist shared photos of a prop alligator he won at an auction several years ago, which was the inspiration for Kardashian’s costume.

The alligator was from Natalie Portman’s 2018 film “Annihilation” and was shipped from Los Angeles to England.

Kardashian’s sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner also dressed up in fun looks for Halloween.

Kylie, 27, posted several looks including costumes channeling Jane Fonda in “Barbarella.”

Meanwhile, Kendall and her pal Hailey Bieber dressed up as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie from “The Simple Life.”