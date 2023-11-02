A look this good should wear a warning.

Kim Kardashian gave off plenty of Britney Spears vibes as she modeled the newest Skims collaboration on Instagram Thursday, with the reality star dazzling in an array of crystal-covered looks.

“SWAROVSKI X SKIMS: a first of its kind collaboration that fuses @Swarovski’s iconic glamour with @SKIMS innovative silhouettes, resulting in a unique crystallized collection,” the “Kardashians” star, 43, captioned her post, announcing the line will drop November 7.

In one pic, Kardashian channels Britney Spears in a nude bodysuit covered in Swarovski crystals that brings back memories of the pop star’s iconic catsuit in the “Toxic” music video.

The Skims founder lounges on her stomach in the pic, showing off her famous derriere in the process as she pouts at the camera.

Another photo shows Kim and a row of models wearing beige leggings and tops dotted with crystals, while other pics show off nude bodysuits and crystal mesh looks, like a shimmering, sheer dress.

The mom of four teamed her ‘fits with chunky crystal chokers and multiple stacked bracelets, wearing her hair in a long blond style.

Fans were loving Kim’s Brit-inspired outfits — and her hustle — like one who wrote, “It’s giving Toxic.”

“Britney should have been in this campaign!! Perfect for her,” another added.

“How many drops have happened in the last week?? Like 10??? Kimmmyyy get that bag 💰💰💰” a third Instagram user wrote.

Kardashian told the New York Times that the line was designed to make women feel comfortable yet “super fancy this season,” with the drop purposely planned ahead of the holidays.

“I feel like it really embodies who I am, in being really simplistic, but then I have this full glitzy feminine side,” she added. “I go to dinner at my mom’s, and everyone’s in pajamas, and I come in full Swarovski. That’s just who I am.”

Along with the Skims website, shoppers can also find the Swarovski collection “in 40 Swarovski stores around the world, including a new 14,400-square-foot New York store,” per the publication.

The Hulu star is the second famous face to honor “Toxic” this week; Paris Hilton dressed in another ‘fit from the video for Halloween, wearing a blue flight attendant outfit just like Spears does.

This isn’t the first time in recent days Kim has rocked a Swarovski look; she wore a custom bandeau top made out of chunky crystal stones to see Beyoncé’s star-studded birthday concert in Los Angeles this September.

The brand’s creative director, Giovanna Engelbert, told Page Six Style at the time that the gleaming top was “inspired by our iconic Millennia necklaces,” and the Skims collab seems to have taken a similar route.

This is the second brand announcement Kardashian has made in a week, with the entrepreneur sharing her new Skims Nipple Bra in a controversial post last Friday.

Want to get in on the sparkling Skims action? Set your alarms for 9 a.m. ET on November 7 and head to skims.com before this collab is a swift sellout.