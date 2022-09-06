Kim Kardashian breaks the internet, bares her butt on cover of Interview magazine

Kim Kardashian is breaking the internet (again).

Eight years after her iconic nude Paper magazine cover, the reality star is baring her booty again — this time for Interview.

Kardashian, 41, fronts the September 2022 “American Dream” issue in an all-denim outfit by Bottega Veneta, her jeans pulled down low enough to show off her famous derrière — and her jockstrap.

“I loved it,” she told the mag of her underwear choice. “The team was like, ‘No jockstrap.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on. This is what I do.’ I do best when I’m ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I’m glad we did it.”

Kardashian, who dyed her hair platinum blond for her Marilyn Monroe moment at the 2022 Met Gala in May, kept the look for her shoot — and even bleached her eyebrows to match.

She told Interview Editor-in-Chief Mel Ottenberg, “I do think blondes have more fun,” adding, “I just feel different.”

Inside the Americana-themed photoshoot, the Skims founder also wears a red Norma Kamali bodysuit with a black spiked Gucci choker necklace, a US flag-printed thong paired with a Saint Laurent black leather jacket and a classic white tank top with jeans, both by Bottega Veneta.

When discussing her own fashion sense and stepping out of her comfort zone for now-iconic looks like her completely covered-up 2021 Met Gala Balenciaga look (which was in part created by ex-husband Kanye West), Kim said she put her faith in her team after initially resisting the idea.

“I trust myself in the sense of, I know what looks good, and I know what makes me feel really uncomfortable. But, every once in a while, someone will be like, ‘Trust me. This looks good,’” she said. “Sometimes it does, and sometimes it doesn’t, and you just have to roll with it. It’s not that serious. I care a lot, but I also can’t let it consume me. Sometimes there’s bad angles, bad lighting. You can’t control it all.”

Cheers to leaving some things to chance — and baring it all.