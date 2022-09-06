CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian breaks the internet, bares her butt on cover of Interview magazine
Kim Kardashian is breaking the internet (again).
Eight years after her iconic nude Paper magazine cover, the reality star is baring her booty again — this time for Interview.
Kardashian, 41, fronts the September 2022 “American Dream” issue in an all-denim outfit by Bottega Veneta, her jeans pulled down low enough to show off her famous derrière — and her jockstrap.
“I loved it,” she told the mag of her underwear choice. “The team was like, ‘No jockstrap.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on. This is what I do.’ I do best when I’m ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I’m glad we did it.”
Kardashian, who dyed her hair platinum blond for her Marilyn Monroe moment at the 2022 Met Gala in May, kept the look for her shoot — and even bleached her eyebrows to match.
She told Interview Editor-in-Chief Mel Ottenberg, “I do think blondes have more fun,” adding, “I just feel different.”
Inside the Americana-themed photoshoot, the Skims founder also wears a red Norma Kamali bodysuit with a black spiked Gucci choker necklace, a US flag-printed thong paired with a Saint Laurent black leather jacket and a classic white tank top with jeans, both by Bottega Veneta.
When discussing her own fashion sense and stepping out of her comfort zone for now-iconic looks like her completely covered-up 2021 Met Gala Balenciaga look (which was in part created by ex-husband Kanye West), Kim said she put her faith in her team after initially resisting the idea.
“I trust myself in the sense of, I know what looks good, and I know what makes me feel really uncomfortable. But, every once in a while, someone will be like, ‘Trust me. This looks good,’” she said. “Sometimes it does, and sometimes it doesn’t, and you just have to roll with it. It’s not that serious. I care a lot, but I also can’t let it consume me. Sometimes there’s bad angles, bad lighting. You can’t control it all.”
Cheers to leaving some things to chance — and baring it all.
Leonardo DiCaprio visits Hamptons after Camila Morrone breakup
Newly single Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted in the Hamptons fresh off the news he has split with model Camila Morrone.
The “Titanic” star had a boys’ weekend with pals including actor Lukas Haas, hospitality vet Richie Akiva and others.
The crew was seen at Kissaki in Water Mill, where a spy tells us DiCaprio wore his signature baseball cap look.
The group was spotted chatting at an outdoor table with former boxing champ Mike Tyson, who we’re told was in town with his family.
Cuba Gooding Jr. and NBA draft picks Paolo Banchero and Jalen Green were also spotted at a bash hosted by Akiva and Ronnie Madra.
DiCaprio and company were also seen hanging at Duryea’s in Montauk, where the lobster cobb salad goes for $97.
They were additionally seen stopping by the boutique Blue & Cream in East Hampton.
DiCaprio had been bro-ing out with his posse in Malibu, Calif., after the split. A source told us, “Leo has been out every night partying. … He’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls.”
He’s also been spotted hanging at a private club run by Akiva in NYC.
Morrone, meanwhile, spent the long weekend having fun, too. On Sunday, she was out celebrating model Kaia Gerber’s 21st birthday.
DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, recently split after four years together.
A reason for the breakup has not been given — thought the internet is having fun pointing out that Morrone recently turned 25, which seems to be the actor’s maximum age when it comes to dating.
The last time the couple were photographed together was over the Fourth of July weekend.
Ashley Darby buys house with ex Michael amid divorce
Ashley Darby hinted that her marriage with estranged husband Michael Darby isn’t totally over in the new Season 7 trailer for “Real Housewives of Potomac.”
“I found a house with Michael!” Ashley, 34, excitedly tells co-stars Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant.
Both women gasp as Huger, 59, snaps back, “This is not no damn divorce!”
The idea of the exes – who share sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 1 – buying a home together seemingly becomes a topic of conversation throughout the new season.
“You don’t buy a house with a man that you’re divorcing,” Bryant, 51, argues, though it appears Ashley doesn’t quite understand the dilemma.
“I’m going to be responsible for the well-being of these two kids,” Ashley says through tears.
Ashley’s uncle then bluntly tells her that if Michael “doesn’t want to have anything to do” with her family, then he “can’t say he’s a good man.”
The Bravolebrity, who is 29 years Michael’s junior, announced their separation in April.
“People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences,” she said in a statement to the “Daily Dish” at the time.
The Darbys got married in May 2014 and their marriage has been a topic of conversation since the hit Bravo show premiered in January 2016.
He was charged with felony assault as well as misdemeanor improper sexual contact., but the case was later dismissed.
In Season 5, the real estate mogul was caught wearing boxers in a hotel room while Ashley was away on a cast trip. He claimed at the time that he went out to a strip club and casino, got drunk, fell asleep and woke up next to a random woman in a bed.
Season 7 of ”The Real Housewives of Potomac” premieres Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.
How Jamie Spears ‘saved’ Britney’s life
He’s Fed up.
Kevin Federline claims Britney Spears’ dad, Jamie Spears, saved the pop star’s life by becoming her conservator after a breakdown.
In a bombshell interview with “60 Minutes Australia,” the singer’s ex-husband was asked whether the conservatorship “saved” Britney’s life, to which he responded, “100%,” adding, “I feel like he [Jamie] saved her back then.”
Federline — who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with Britney — said he was not involved in Jamie’s decision to put the “Toxic” singer under the legal arrangement.
“I wasn’t involved in any of it, so I really don’t know how the conservatorship came about. I don’t know whose decision it was,” he shared.
“All I know is, you have a family that is worried about their daughter and trying to do whatever they can to help her.”
The former backup dancer also revealed that Sean Preston and Jayden were thrilled when their mom’s 13-year conservatorship officially came to an end in November 2021.
“Both of them were so happy for her, you know? Because it’s not always about what’s right. It’s about this is what [she] wanted, you know, [she] got,” Federline, 44, explained.
However, Federline went on to claim that his kids ultimately decided to spend time apart from Britney, 40.
“The boys have decided that they’re not seeing her right now,” Federline continued. “It’s been a few months since they’ve actually seen her.”
Jayden, who also appeared in the segment, expressed how he believed that his grandfather was only trying to help his mom.
“He was trying to be like any father, like, pursue his daughter’s dream of being a superstar, working and doing all these concerts and performing,” Jayden alleged. “But I think some people are just, like, ceasing to realize how much he cares about her.”
The teen also gave insight into why he and his brother decided not to attend Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari in June.
“I’m really happy for them. But, like, I mean … She didn’t invite the whole family, and then if it was going to be me and Preston, like, I don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms,” Jayden said.
Britney’s estranged family members – including her dad, mom Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears – were also not in attendance for the nuptials.
Federline hasn’t been shy about airing out family drama recently. He revealed earlier this month that their kids haven’t seen Britney in six months.
He also posted private videos of Britney allegedly yelling at her sons to his Instagram, only to delete the posts hours later.
“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos,” Federline captioned the video at the time.
Sources exclusively told Page Six that Federline and their kids were worried about Britney’s mental health. Jayden even shared in an interview that he believed Britney “struggled” to give him and Preston “attention” and “equal love.”
Britney responded via Instagram, saying it deeply saddened her to discover Jayden’s “outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother.”
In another post, shared Monday, Britney said, “Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40,000 a month?..Or is the reasoning behind you guys deciding to be hateful is because it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?”
