Kim Kardashian dealt with a mix of emotions amid Kanye West’s anti-Semitic rants last year.

During Thursday’s episode of the “The Kardashians,” the Skims founder broke down while chatting with sister Khloé Kardashian about her ex-husband’s public meltdown.

When asked how she is doing, Kim burst into tears, admitting she was “not OK.”

“I’m just having such a hard day today,” she said while wiping tears from her eyes, noting that she hadn’t changed clothes in days due to the overwhelming sadness.

“It sucks, you know? When someone doesn’t see how different they are,” the 42-year-old added in a confessional.

“It’s really confusing for me, it’s so different than the person that I married,” the teary-eyed reality TV star continued.

“It’s really confusing for me, it’s so different than the person that I married,” she explained.

“Because that’s who I loved and that’s who I remember and … I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

While venting to the Good American founder, Kim admitted that she “feels bad” for West, 46, following the public backlash — even though he didn’t seem to care.

“I don’t even think he feels bad for himself,” Kim told Khloé, 39. “Because I don’t even know if he knows how.”

Kim said she would “do anything” to get back the version of West she knew.

Amid their strained relationship, the Skkn founder said she hadn’t reached out to her ex due to fear that he would “go off on [her].”

“The whole situation is sad and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it,” Kim explained in the confessional. “I’m conflicted because I don’t ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids.”

Yet the media mogul, who spoke out in support of the Jewish community amid West’s antics, admitted that she felt like it was all her “fault” — which Khloé quickly shot down.

Amid the controversy, Kim spoke out in support of the Jewish community.

The Skims founder shares four children with the “Heartless” rapper.

“It’s not your fault. It’s really not,” the mother of two said. “He had so many opportunities to retract what he said and he would double-down all the time.”

In a confessional, Khloe — who compared watching West’s behavior to “watching a car crash in slow motion” — noted that the “Heartless” rapper’s disturbing ideas were entirely his own.

“None of us share these anti-Semitic views,” she said. “We think it’s gravely irresponsible. We’re all very aware of the following Kanye has and how his words can be used to rile people up.”

West came under fire toward the end of 2022 after going on a months-long anti-Semitic rant.

She continued, “Kim feels all this pressure. I know there is so much mounting up and there is only so much that one person can take. And Kim wants to protect her kids from everything.”

After talking things out with Khloé, Kim seemingly came to terms with the fact that “people make their own choices and their own decisions” and she doesn’t have control over that.

“It’s really f—king hard,” the mother of four explained. “I’m never a woe-is-me, sad kind of person, but there’s times when I get overwhelmed.”

Following his comments, he lost all of his major brand partnerships.

“There is so much to think about. I am so angry, but I am also so sad. You’re instinct wants to be like, ‘Wow, I could never talk to this person again,’ but then you think of your babies.”

The former couple, who share daughters North and Chicago as well as sons Saint and Psalm, split in 2021 after seven years of marriage.

Toward the end of 2022, West went on a months-long anti-Semitic rant, in which he glorified Hitler and tweeted about going “death con 3” on Jewish people.

The Yeezy designer has moved on with Bianca Censori after his split from Kim.

He was also sued by an former employee who accused the Yeezy designer of praising the German dictator and Nazism in various business meetings. West settled despite denying the claims.

It later came to light that the Grammy winner allegedly wanted to name his 2018 album “Hitler” after the disgraced world leader, according to CNN.

He was subsequently dropped from all of his brand partnerships and has since maintained a relatively low-profile with new “wife” Bianca Censori.