Kim Kardashian blasts Kanye West for creating ‘insane narrative’

An emotional Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears as she slams ex-husband Kanye West’s barrage of “lies” in the media.

“There’s been a lot going on with Kanye right now and things are going on in the media, radio shows and interviews,” a teary-eyed Kim told her mom, Kris Jenner, during the “Kardashian” Season 3 premiere this week, adding that she spent the morning “having an anxiety attack.”

The Skims founder sat on her bed with the famed momager as she detailed how exhausted she is from having to “stay silent” as the anti-Semitic rapper makes up “lies” about their family.

“Even through all of the craziness of everything Kanye says about us like I never comment,” she said. “I never post, like he has made up the most insane narrative about you and the [sex] tape.

“We stay silent,” she continued. “We stay silent through all the lies, all the stuff.”

The scene appears to be filmed around the time West, 45, was posting his text message exchanges with his now-ex-wife to Instagram, as she mentions that she just “assumes” all of her comments will be “put on the internet.”

In her confessional, however, Kim explained that she’s more “heartbroken” for Jenner because she has to “deal with so much” stemming from her former son-in-law spreading fake rumors that she slept with Drake.

Although Kim, 42, and West were together for eight years, six of which they were married, the reality star said the Yeezy designer “looks down” on her for her infamous sex tape with Ray J — both publicly and privately.

“All of his shenanigans, I don’t know what the f–k to call them, is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be,” Kim told her mom as she sobbed, “and I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day my kids will appreciate that.”

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star explained that the “All of the Lights” rapper views himself as her “forever protector,” which left her hurt and confused because West is hurting her “the most.”

“I can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector,” she said as she tells Jenner that West also spread a rumor that she had an affair with Drake throughout their “whole marriage.”

“I am f–king exhausted,” she continued. “I just want to lose it once. I want to have a bad day, and I can’t. I can’t even be overwhelmed and have a bad day because no one else has their s–t together.

“I don’t want to be part of this narrative,” she added. “I’m stuck with this for the rest of my life.”

The SKKN by Kim founder filed for divorce from West in February 2021. The former couple share four kids: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

While she moved on with now-ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, the “Thru the Wire” performer has been linked to his fake wife Bianca Censori.

