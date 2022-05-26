CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian apologises to her family for how Kanye West treated them ‘for years’
Kim Kardashian has offered apologies to her family for the way in which her ex-husband, Kanye West, treated them throughout the duration of their marriage.
In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 41, admitted that she regretted not standing up for her siblings ‘for years’ when Kanye was acting out towards them.
In emotional scenes from the latest episode of the reality TV series, the star – who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye – extended her apologies to her clan during a sit-down dinner.
Kim, who was joined by sisters, Khloé, Kendall, Kourtney and her husband Travis, as well as their mum Kris, opened up about Kanye’s past treatment of them when she discovered that the rapper had released a new in which he bad-mouths the Kardashians.
As the family sat down to dinner, both Kim and Kris, 66, received the same text message from a friend revealing that Kanye had intentions to release a new song where he disses his ex-wife.
After Kim received the text message, she shared her concerns that Kanye would ‘talk s**t’ about her in his new track.
“It means he’s talking s*** about me and probably saying whatever,” Kim told her siblings.
In response to Kim’s concerns, her mum Kris insisted that Kim had been nothing but supportive to Kanye throughout the dark periods in his life – and she also condemned his spiteful lyrics about Kim due to the fact their children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are all going to listen to his music in the future and fully understand his lyrics.
“You’re the mother of his kids and have been nothing but great to him,” Kris insisted.
“One day your kids are going to read all of it, and see all of it. And that’s something that everybody has to be really aware of.
“When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us.”
Kim then vowed to never ‘stoop’ to her ex-husband’s level as she suggested that Kanye had always treated her family in a poor manner.
“I protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again,” Kim said defiantly.
Kim and Kanye became officially divorced in March, when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was declared legally single.
CELEBRITIES
I need a man to marry urgently – Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi
Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has said she is searching for a man to settle down with urgently.
The veteran Nollywood actress said this in an interview with the Igbo Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation.
The 56-year-old actress said she hopes to get married to a man who has what it takes to be a husband.
Anunobi said: “Please, I use this opportunity and tell the world that I want to marry urgently.
“A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine.
“My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome.
“He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male.
“You must be complete.
“That’s all I can say.”
The 56-year-old was married to Charles Ekwu, but the union ended in 2006 after six years.
The union produced only one child, Raymond Ekwu, who sadly died at age 15 from sickle cell complications.
CELEBRITIES
I’m a woman now. I’m not a lesbian – Bobrisky tells girls who want to date him
Cross-dresser, Bobrisky has informed ladies flooding his DM with proposals that he can’t date them because he is now a woman.
“Dis is a public announcement. I have plenty girls in my DM telling me they want us to date bla bla. I’m a girl now so how do you want us to date? I’m not a lesbian now.” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tie the knot in fairytale Italian wedding
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied the knot in front of friends and family at a stunning Italian wedding.
The pair, who got engaged in October, are saying ‘I do’ at the ancient Castello Brown fortress in Portofino on Sunday with Kourtney looking stunning in a white short lace Dolce & Gabanna dress which had a cathedral veil.
Reality star Kourtney, 43, and Blink 182 rocker Travis, 47, have rented out the seaside compound of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana., to celebrate in style with their family friends.
The entire Kardashian-Jenner and Barker clan have been invited and have been seen living it up in the picturesque seaside town ahead of the ceremony.
Kourtney has posted a series of snaps on Instagram after the wedding ceremony, where she gushed about her future with Travis.
The reality star proudly proclaimed “happily ever after” as she is seen kissing Travis at the altar after exchanging vows.
Momager Kris Jenner and Kourtney’s sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie have been snapped dressed in an array of head-turning outfits as they move between various yacht parties and five star dinners over the weekend of celebrations.
Kourtney’s new stepdaughter, Alabama, was the first to post photos of the ceremony on social media as she shared some snaps on her Instagram Story.
She shared a selfie with Kourtney, with the bride dressed in her lace veil as well a pic and a video of her dad Travis at the altar as he tied the knot with his new wife.
Kris Jenner walked her daughter down the aisle, wearing a pink gown, while Kourtney carried red roses.
