Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick sued for $40M over alleged scam

Nollywood actor Mustapha Sholagbade has penned an emotional birthday message to his beautiful wife as she clocks a new age today, September 16.

The actor noted how he and his wife have been through a lot together.

The actor went on to pledge his life for his wife, however, he isn’t ready to prove it yet.

The actor stated that his wife deserves the very best out of life because she is the very best thing that has ever happened to him.

“It’s your birthday My beautiful wife, we have been through a lot together. I do not mind dying for you. Just don’t ask me to prove it. I am just not ready to die as yet. You deserve the very best out of life because you are the very best thing that has ever happened to me. I love you for your bug heart, the patience you show an imperfect man like me, and for making everything right. I must have done something incredible in my past life because I was rewarded with you as my wife, reason I don’t deserve your kind heart. You gave me beautiful children and turned our house into a home. You are what dreams are made of. Thank you for all you risk. I cherish you a whole lot honey. Happy birthday Yeye, Mum Majesty and Reign Sholagbade have a wonderful birthday Mine. Livelong and keep winning. See you in a bit”.

Sholagbade was recently in a joyous mood over his wife’s academic achievement.

His wife and mother of his children bagged a University degree, and the actor couldn’t be more excited.

Throughout her years in school, the actor’s wife had to combine schooling with family.

In the process of pursuing her academics, she welcomed a son and a set of twins.

Mustapha admitted that he felt his wife wouldn’t be successful, but she changed it all with her efforts.

Appreciating her, he described her as a ‘strong Queen.

“To my dearest wife, of whom I am very proud of for she has done which looked so impossible. In the process, you brought a king to live, follow by set of twins but went back and later come alone as king. You are a strong Queen babe. It felt like a tough journey, it felt like you might not get successful in it but you have changed it all with your efforts. I am so so happy for you. All the credit goes to your hard work and dedication for making this graduation possible for yourself. You have not only made me the happiest man but also the proudest man by becoming a graduate. Super proud of you. Mummy Royals. Congratulations mine”.