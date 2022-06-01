Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance abroad, arrive in UK

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have taken their romance abroad.

The Skims founder and her comedian beau were spotted walking hand in hand in London on Monday as they made their way to dinner at The River Cafe.

The 41-year-old reality star stunned in a black Balenciaga ensemble, including black leggings and a cropped jacket.

Meanwhile, the “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28, wore bright blue plaid shirt, which he layered with a black hoodie and a gray T-shirt.

The couple rocked matching platinum blond hair as they made their way to the celeb hotspot.

Although it’s not known why the pair jetted across the pond, it coincidentally comes a few days before Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Over the weekend, photos emerged of Davidson getting his hair dyed at a Skims photoshoot, sparking rumors the couple were mixing business with pleasure, and he would be involved in Kardashian’s next campaign.

They also put their matching hair on display in a series of intimate videos, which the mother of four posted to her Instagram Story, showing the pair seductively kissing.

The “Kardashians” star, who has been dating Davidson since October 2021, is slowly offering fans more glimpses into their relationship via social media, having recently thrown her support behind her beau during his “SNL” exit.

The funnyman confirmed he made his final appearance on the sketch comedy show earlier this month, and Kardashian shared a collage of her beau to social media.

“Hello, Colin [Jost] and [Michael] Che and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye [West],” Davidson said during his final remarks referencing his girlfriend’s ex-husband, 44.

“I never imagined this would be my life.”

During his farewell, Davidson also referenced his short-lived engagement to Ariana Grande, and reflected on advice he received from the show’s creator and producer, Lorne Michaels.