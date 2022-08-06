CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up after nine months
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up.
An insider tells us the pair called it quits earlier this week after nine months of dating.
“Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” a source close to Kardashian shares.
“They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”
Another source also tells us that the duo’s age difference contributed to the decision.
The “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28, has been spending much of his time working on a movie in Australia, while the 41-year-old mom of four has been juggling her businesses and co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West in Los Angeles.
While Kardashian and West, 45, have gotten into public spats in recent months, we’re told he had nothing to do with the breakup.
“The divorce is moving forward, and they are focusing on co-parenting,” one of our sources adds. E! was the first to report the news.
Kardashian and Davidson’s unexpected romance began after her inaugural hosting gig on “SNL” in early October 2021.
Shortly after, the two were seen holding hands on a roller coaster before going on various dates in New York City.
A source told us at the time that the reality star was “intrigued” by the funnyman, but no labels were immediately put on their apparent tryst.
Davidson then traveled to LA to celebrate his 28th birthday with Kardashian and her momager, Kris Jenner. The trio even wore matching SKIMS pajamas, further raising questions about the status of their relationship.
On Nov. 18, Page Six exclusively confirmed that the two were officially a couple.
However, the SKKN by Kim founder waited until March to post Davidson on her Instagram page. In April, they made their first public appearance at Hulu’s premiere of “The Kardashians.”
Over the course of their relationship, Kardashian and Davidson went on numerous vacations together, most of which were tropical.
Additionally, he bonded with her and West’s kids: North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3 — so much so that he got a tattoo of their initials on his neck.
Davidson was even spoken about on Season 1 of “The Kardashians,” during which the beauty mogul detailed their bond over skincare and joked about their sex life.
He’ll appear in the flesh during Season 2. However, at this time, it’s unclear whether the pair’s split will also be featured.
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson welcome baby boy via surrogate
Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, a rep for the reality star exclusively confirms to Page Six.
News broke on July 13 that the on-again, off-again couple were expecting a son, seven months after their latest breakup.
“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” Kardashian’s rep told Page Six at the time.
“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” the statement concluded.
An insider went on to tell us that Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, are not back together and have not spoken outside of coparenting their 4-year-old daughter, True.
The “Kardashians” star welcomed True in April 2018, one year after the athlete became a dad to son Prince, now 5, with ex Jordan Craig.
While Kardashian and Thompson split in February 2019 following multiple cheating scandals on his part, they reconciled the following year — only for the NBA player to be unfaithful again.
Thompson admitted to having sex with Maralee Nichols in March 2021 in court documents released nine months later.
“His whole declaration is in this thing, which says, ‘I slept with her,’” Kim Kardashian said in a June episode of the family’s Hulu show documenting the December 2021 drama.
The Skims founder, 41, also noted at the time that Nichols was pregnant with a son, saying, “The whole thing that’s so sad is that [Khloé] wants a baby boy. Now this girl is having a f–king baby boy? A f–king random that he sleeps with one night? F–k him!”
Nichols gave birth to a son named Theo later that same month.
Selena Gomez gets flirty with Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino on yacht
They can’t keep their hands to themselves.
Selena Gomez was photographed getting close to Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino while yachting in Positano, Italy, on Wednesday.
Iervolino, 34, was seen flirtatiously holding on to 30-year-old Gomez’s legs as she dangled her feet in the water while sitting on the edge of the mega-yacht.
Iervolino appeared to pull on Gomez’s ankles as if he were pretending to drag her into the ocean. She seemed to enjoy the attention and smiled as he touched her.
At another point, Gomez was seen jumping into the water, splashing Iervolino as he extended his arms to catch her.
The duo were also seen looking cozy as they sat side by side aboard the yacht while enjoying a meal and some drinks with other friends at a long table on the deck.
The “Only Murders in the Building” star, who was also seen jet-skiing with a gal pal, wore a sexy black one-piece bathing suit that showed off her backside.
Iervolino, who was previously spotted with Gomez in July 2019, is known for producing the films “Waiting for the Barbarians” and “The Humbling.” He also co-produced “In Dubious Battle,” in which the “Lose You to Love Me” singer starred.
Gomez’s flirtatious yacht excursion comes just weeks after her grandma put her dating life on blast in a video that the “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum shared on TikTok.
In the clip, Gomez was applying lip liner when her nana asked off-camera, “So, how did you end it with that guy?” Gomez then seemed to panic before responding, “Uh … I’ll tell you in a second.”
The Grammy nominee gave insight into her single life while hosting “Saturday Night Live” in May.
“One reason I’m really excited to host ‘SNL’ is because I’m single — and I’ve heard ‘SNL’ is a great place to find romance,” she joked during her opening monologue. “Since I don’t really want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it in the universe that I’m manifesting love. But at this point, I would take anyone.”
Gomez typically keeps her romantic life close to her chest. She dated Justin Bieber, who is now married to Hailey Bieber, on and off for seven years until their final breakup in 2018.
She also dated The Weeknd, but they split in October 2017 after 10 months together. Gomez has additionally been romantically linked to Zedd, Niall Horan and Nick Jonas.
Her rep did not immediately respond to our request for comment.
Jennifer Lopez shows off her abs in a crop top and skirt
Jennifer Lopez is once again turning heads in Italy this week, wearing an ab-baring Tory Burch gingham bra top ($298) and matching pleated skirt ($698) as she posed for a sunny photoshoot in Capri.
The “Marry Me” actress, 53 — who wed Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony last month — looked incredible as she took photographs by the sea (and in front of a fruit truck) in the two-piece ‘fit.
Showing off her toned abs in the bra top, the new Mrs. Affleck added tan cat-eye shades, chunky hoop earrings and bedazzled flip flops to her blue-and-white summer look.
She also rocked swimwear during the same photoshoot, choosing two different chic swimsuits, including a belted bridal white style and a super-high-cut yellow one-piece by Norma Komali ($125).
Her Italian vacation follows the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef Capri Gala last weekend, during which the singer performed hits like “If You Had My Love” and “Waiting for Tonight” while wearing a sequin-and-feather-covered ensemble.
Prior her to Italian jaunt, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer honeymooned in Paris with Affleck, 49, wearing everything from chic Reformation sundresses to high-end gowns as they explored the French capital in style.
With all of these amazing looks, we’ll be sad to see Lopez’s European sojourn end, but she’s likely prepping for her next bridal style.
Affleck and Lopez are planning a glamorous celebration in Georgia in the coming weeks, reportedly hiring celebrity event planner Colin Cowie to create the wedding of their dreams.
And we can only imagine what gown Lopez will choose for her big walk down the aisle.
