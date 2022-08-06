Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up after nine months

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up.

An insider tells us the pair called it quits earlier this week after nine months of dating.

“Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” a source close to Kardashian shares.

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Another source also tells us that the duo’s age difference contributed to the decision.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28, has been spending much of his time working on a movie in Australia, while the 41-year-old mom of four has been juggling her businesses and co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West in Los Angeles.

While Kardashian and West, 45, have gotten into public spats in recent months, we’re told he had nothing to do with the breakup.

“The divorce is moving forward, and they are focusing on co-parenting,” one of our sources adds. E! was the first to report the news.

Kardashian and Davidson’s unexpected romance began after her inaugural hosting gig on “SNL” in early October 2021.

Shortly after, the two were seen holding hands on a roller coaster before going on various dates in New York City.

A source told us at the time that the reality star was “intrigued” by the funnyman, but no labels were immediately put on their apparent tryst.

Davidson then traveled to LA to celebrate his 28th birthday with Kardashian and her momager, Kris Jenner. The trio even wore matching SKIMS pajamas, further raising questions about the status of their relationship.

On Nov. 18, Page Six exclusively confirmed that the two were officially a couple.

However, the SKKN by Kim founder waited until March to post Davidson on her Instagram page. In April, they made their first public appearance at Hulu’s premiere of “The Kardashians.”

Over the course of their relationship, Kardashian and Davidson went on numerous vacations together, most of which were tropical.

Additionally, he bonded with her and West’s kids: North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3 — so much so that he got a tattoo of their initials on his neck.

Davidson was even spoken about on Season 1 of “The Kardashians,” during which the beauty mogul detailed their bond over skincare and joked about their sex life.

He’ll appear in the flesh during Season 2. However, at this time, it’s unclear whether the pair’s split will also be featured.