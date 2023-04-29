Kim Jong Un’s sister warns US-S Korea pact risks ‘serious danger’

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has warned that her country will stage more displays of military might in response to a new agreement between South Korea and the United States.

The agreement reached this week between Washington and Seoul to shore up South Korean nuclear security and intensify nuclear deterrence to counter threats from Pyongyang.

The agreement also involves “regular deployment of strategic assets”, including the first South Korean port visit by a US nuclear ballistic submarine in decades

Responding to the agreement, Kim Yo Jong described the agreement as demonstrating “extreme” hostility towards North Korea and said it would result in making peace and security of Northeast Asia and the world exposed to more serious danger.

North Korea is now convinced it must further perfect a “nuclear war deterrent“, Kim Yo Jong said, according to comments published by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“The more the enemies are dead set on staging nuclear war exercises and the more nuclear assets they deploy in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula, the stronger the exercise of our right to self-defence will become in direct proportion to them,” she said, according to KCNA.

Kim Yo Jong criticized US President Joe Biden for his warning about North Korean nuclear aggression and called him “too miscalculating and irresponsibly brave.”

She did not specify what actions North Korea is planning to take.