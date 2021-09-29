NEWS
Killers would face judgment – Buhari reacts to Akunyili’s death
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the gruesome killing of Dr Chike Akunyili, husband of the late Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dora Akunyili.
The president in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja expressed sadness over his death.
Buhari assured that the perpetrators of the heinous act would face judgment .
The President urged the security agencies and leaders of thought to put in more work to bring an end to the violence being unleashed on innocent Nigerians.
He stated that he has fond memories of working with the late Dora Akunyili at the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) and ”will never forget the memory of the amazon, who distinguished herself as a courageous, dependable and patriotic citizen.”
The president offered his condolences to the offspring of the late Professor and Dr Akunyili, their families and friends ”whose lives will never remain the same after the inhuman and reprehensible act that happened in Onitsha, Anambra State.”
Oyo joins, Rivers, Lagos in VAT fight
Oyo State government has asked to be joined in the battle to take over collection of the Value Added Tax (VAT) from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
The state asked the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to join it in the suit instituted by the Rivers State government against the attorney-general of the federation in respect of the bid by the state to take over the role from the federal agency.
The suit was filed on a day Governor Seyi Makinde proposed N294.51 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2022 fiscal year to the House of Assembly for scrutiny and approval.
Makinde said his administration plans to raise N79.8 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).
In the suit, filed by its Attorney-General/Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, the state is seeking an order of the appellate court to enable Oyo State to join the suit as an interested party.
The two orders being sought by the government are: an order of the Honourable Court joining the Attorney-General of Oyo State as a respondent on the appeal with suit number FHC/PH/CS/149/2020 and appeal number CA/PH/282/2021, and any other order the court may deem fit.
According to the attorney-general, the government of Oyo State was unaware of the suit between the Attorney-General of Rivers State and the Federal Inland Revenue Service at the Federal High Court until the judgment was delivered.
Other grounds upon which the application was based include that the decision of the appellate court will affect the collection of VAT by the government of Oyo State, being one of the states which the judgment of the lower court recognised as entitled to collect VAT within its territorial jurisdiction.
The state indicates that the applicant (attorney-general) “represents the interest of the Oyo State government, whose interest in the collection of Value Added Tax within Oyo State will be impacted one way or another by any judgment delivered by this Honourable Court in this appeal.
“The Applicant is a necessary party to this suit being a party who will be bound by the judgment of this Honourable Court in this appeal.
“The interests of the applicant and that of the Respondent, in this case, are similar, being States within the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
In the 12-paragraph affidavit in support of the motion, which was filed by Mr. Olatunji Sunday Thomas, the Director of Civil Litigation in the Oyo State Ministry of Justice, Oyo State, the government said “it is in the interest of justice that the Honourable Court grants the application, adding that the joinder would not prejudice the appellants/respondents.
“The state, being one of the 36 states of Nigeria, will be affected by the decision of the appellate court, adding that joining the state to the suit already instituted by Rivers State will help to avoid multiplicity of suits by the states against the Federal Government.”
In a motion on notice attached to the proceedings already filed before the court, the Oyo govern said it relied on eight grounds and declared that the state is a necessary party to be joined since it has sufficient interest in the outcome of the appeal.
The state further argued that after going through its processes, the appellate court will find that the application is necessary and that it has sufficient interest in the determination of the appeal as one of the states of the Federation.
Citing several legal authorities, the state concluded: ”We, therefore, urge the honourable court to resolve the sole issue raised in this application in favour of the applicant and hold that the applicant is a proper, desirable and necessary party to be joined in this appeal.
“In conclusion, we humbly urge your Lordships to grant this application in the interest of justice and effective determination of the issues before the court.”
Pope Francis laments insecurity under President Buhari
Pope Francis has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to solve the problem of insecurity in Nigeria.
He, therefore, prayed for those who have been killed and injured as a result of the insecurity, with special reference to the scores of people killed in Southern Kaduna last week.
He, however, noted that the problem was being felt across the country.
He said, “I learnt with pain the news of the armed attacks that took place last Sunday against the villages of Madamai Abun, in northern Nigeria.”
“I pray for those who have died, for those who have been injured and for the entire Nigerian population. I hope that the safety of all citizens in the country will always be guaranteed,” he added.
He, therefore, urged the Nigerian government to secure the lives of people across the country.
Anambra Governor puts N20Million bounty on Akunyili’s killers
Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has reportedly put a bounty of N20 million on the heads of the killers of Chike Akunyili, widower of former information minister Dora Akunyili.
Akunyili was also the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control of Nigeria (NAFDAC) from 2001 to 2008
Obiano on Wednesday condemned the attack on Chike, while calling on youths in the state to protest their communities.
He said, “To all citizens of Anambra State and every person living and doing business in our State, I urge you now to join forces with us to confront this common enemy. We cannot condone this savagery for any reason whatsoever.
“I, therefore, call on all our youths in the State to rise up and protect our communities. Traditional rulers, Presidents General, clergymen, vigilante groups, and all leadership structures must now take responsibility and in conjunction with the police, military and other law enforcement agencies, work to restore order immediately.
“To reinforce our commitment and seriousness on this issue, I on behalf of the state government, wish to announce a twenty million naira (N20 million) reward for any useful information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators of these heinous attacks on our State. The people behind this must be unmasked and brought to justice.”
The governor lamented how “innocent road users have become victims of this menace with many losing their lives and others, their properties”.
“Between Sunday 26th and yesterday 28th September 2021 attacks on citizens at Oko, Agulu, Obosi, Nkpor, Nnobi, Nnewi and other places have left about ten (10) people dead including an illustrious son of this State, Dr Chike Akunyili, husband of late Prof Dora Akunyili who was reportedly gunned down yesterday around Nkpor.
“These are our own people dying every day and for what reason? Ndi Anambra, these attacks and accompanying deaths cannot be justified and must stop now,” he added.
Chike Akunyili was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Tuesday.
A family source confirmed that “Chike Akunyili was shot near Onitsha”, the commercial hub of Anambra State.
“He went for his late wife’s memorial lecture in Onitsha and was going back to Enugu, that was when the thing happened. He was shot dead by gunmen. I don’t know how it happened,” the source added.
Chike’s brother, Cyril in an Instagram post on Wednesday said, “IPOB killed my senior brother. Why? Husband of Prof Dora Akunyili is dead. IPOB why on a Tuesday?”
He later deleted the post.
His wife died in an Indian hospital on June 7, 2014, at the age of 57 after a prolonged ailment.
Chike and his late wife had six children.
After the death of his wife, Chike described her as “an elephant who loved her country even during her travails”.
